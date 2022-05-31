29m ago

add bookmark

Suspended lawyer Tumi Mokwena faces application involving trust allegedly used to hide assets

accreditation
Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tumi Mokwena
Tumi Mokwena
PHOTO: Joshua Sebola/Getty Images
  • Suspended Limpopo lawyer Tumi Mokwena faces legal action regarding his Dikwenanyana Trust.
  • The liquidators have argued that the trust was used to siphon off money from his law firm.
  • Mokwena has vehemently opposed the application.

Suspended Limpopo lawyer Tumi Mokwena faces an application in the Polokwane High Court for the sequestration of his Dikwenanyana Trust, which was allegedly used to hide assets from his liquidated law firm. 

His law firm, Tumi Mokwena Incorporated (TMI), was placed under liquidation in 2019 after it failed to pay its creditors.

In March this year, Mokwena was suspended from practising as an attorney, and later the same month  placed under provisional sequestration. 

The liquidators, Adriaan van Rooyen and Shirley Motimele, have now brought an application for his Dikwenanyana Trust to be placed under sequestration.

READ | Zuma medical parole appeal set for August

Mokwena, his mother Mokgadi Mokwena, his former personal assistant, Desire Chune (nee Duvenhage), and his former legal partner Floyd Legodi, were Dikwenanyana trustees.

In court on Monday, it was argued before Judge President Ephraim Makgoba that most of the TMI funds - a total of R7.5 million – were irregularly transferred to the trust to the detriment of the creditors.

The judge was also told that it was "unsustainable" for Mokwena to mount a defence that the funds transferred to the trust were "donations" while his firm was unable to pay creditors.

The judge also heard that his mother and his former personal assistant submitted damning evidence at the Legal Practice Council inquiry on the purpose of the trust and how he "did as he pleases with the trust".

However, the judge wanted clarity on whether the evidence was admissible without the affidavits of the witnesses.

Makgoba said:

Can the evidence given in another forum be used at another platform. That's where I've [got] a problem.

Mokwena, through his attorney, mounted a defence that the establishment of the Dikwenanyana Trust should not be viewed as unlawful.

He further gave examples of previous judgments on related cases.

He also pointed out that the applicants used the investigation into TMI to "actually go for the (Dikwenanyana) trust". 

At the end, the judge instructed both lawyers to submit further written submissions on certain aspects on or before 22 July 2022.

Judgment was reserved.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tumi mokwenapolokwanelimpopocourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4521 votes
No
53% - 5031 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.52
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.56
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.68
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,852.36
-0.2%
Silver
21.83
-0.6%
Palladium
2,050.00
+0.5%
Platinum
961.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
121.67
+1.8%
Top 40
65,335
0.0%
All Share
71,958
0.0%
Resource 10
78,038
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,647
0.0%
Financial 15
16,810
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo