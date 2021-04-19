1h ago

add bookmark

Suspended mall manager apologises to Ndebele activist, says video was 'taken out of context'

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thando Mahlangu.
Thando Mahlangu.
Supplied
  • A man dressed in traditional Ndebele attire was told by a shopping centre manager that he was dressed inappropriately.
  • Following the incident, the manager, Jose Maponyane, was suspended, pending an investigation.
  • He appeared before the CRL commission on Monday and apologised  to Thando Mahlangu.

Suspended Boulders shopping centre manager, Jose Maponyane, has apologised to Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu for asking him to leave because he was dressed in traditional attire.

He says the incident, which was caught on camera and circulated online, was taken out of context. 

Maponyane appeared before the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission) on Monday.

WATCH | Man in Ndebele attire told to leave Clicks store by mall management for dressing 'indecently'

He was accompanied by his legal counsel and management from Redefine Properties, which owns the mall.

I would like to take this opportunity and extend my sincerest apologies to Mr Mahlangu and Mrs Masuku with regards to the humiliation and pain they suffered as a result of the incident.

"It is unfortunate that the incident was misunderstood. I had a cordial discussion with Mr Mahlangu before the recording of the video was taken, which was taken out of context," he told the commission. 

A video had previously emerged of Mahlangu and Nqobile Masuku being asked to leave the Johannesburg-based Boulders Shopping Centre because of their Ndebele attire.

The pair had gone to the Clicks store at the mall when the centre manager and security came into the store to ask them to leave.

In the viral video, Maponyane is heard telling Mahlangu that his attire is inappropriate. He has since been suspended, pending an investigation by the property management group.  

"I have been in the property industry for over 15 years, and I have never come across a situation like the one I was faced with on that day. I have interacted with various ethnic groups, and I have never questioned nor disrespected their respective cultures in any way. 

"I deeply regret the incident that occurred at  Boulders Shopping Centre. I accept that the treatment of Mr Mahlangu and Mrs Masuku was totally devoid of the principle of human dignity and equality, which underpins our Constitution," he said. 

Unusual

Maponyane said his reaction to Mahlangu and Masuku was brought on by a lack of contextual knowledge of Mahlangu's outfit, and said the outfit was attracting unnecessary attention from others shoppers. 

"When I saw Thando's dress code, it was unusual. There was no cultural event around Midrand, which could have sparked the idea that it was an isolated situation. It was the first time seeing it and, to add on that, what went through my mind, even during the protest, everyone came from KwaNdebele wearing traditional outfits, none of them was wearing anything similar to what Thando was wearing," he said. 

"So as a centre manager, that also has to protect the rights of other customers... I had to act, and I never looked down on him, and I said, please cover (up), that is all I am asking because it was drawing attention unnecessarily, of which I felt there was no reason for that," he added. 

The commission is expected to wrap up its inquiry into the incident and give recommendations on 29 April, having already interviewed Mahlangu and the centre's property group managers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburg
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 2069 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 639 votes
No, I've never experienced this
28% - 1056 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.23
(-0.7)
GBP/ZAR
19.91
(+0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.13
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.04
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,770.61
(-0.3)
Silver
25.81
(-0.6)
Platinum
1,209.00
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
66.77
(-0.3)
Palladium
2,814.26
(+1.2)
All Share
68,094
(-0.9)
Top 40
62,326
(-0.9)
Financial 15
12,417
(-0.2)
Industrial 25
88,303
(-1.2)
Resource 10
69,786
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo