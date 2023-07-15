1h ago

Share

Sustainable fashion: Here's how some South Africans are playing their part

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africa fashion designer, Megan Art said she defines sustainability as caring for people and the environment.
South Africa fashion designer, Megan Art said she defines sustainability as caring for people and the environment.
Megan Art
  • Each year, the fashion industry is responsible for tons of clothing and textile waste and greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Promoting sustainable fashion has become a way to reduce the environmental impact of international brands, and ensuring fair wage practices.
  • Here's how some South Africans are playing their part.

From thrifting clothes on an app to creating a fashion line from curtains, South Africans are trying to make a difference to help save the planet.

The word "sustainability" is becoming increasingly popular in the fashion industry, with customers and brands considering the environmental impact of production processes of coveted outfits and the wastage associated with fast fashion. 

Statistics show the global fashion and textile industry consumes 215 trillion litres of water and contributes between two and 8% of global, greenhouse gas emissions.

In Cape Town alone, more than 70 000 tonnes of textile waste was dumped in the municipality's public landfills in 2022, according to Greencape's textile industry report.

So, fashion entrepreneurs and designers are finding innovative ways to ensure that they can make money while being kind to the environment. 

Wihan Joubert is one of the founders of thrifting app Drip Markets.

He considers sustainability an important pillar of the business. The application, available for Android and iOS devices, provides people with an opportunity to sell their second-hand clothing to customers across the country. 

READ | Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city

The app already has more than 3 000 users.

"The idea was sparked in 2020 when I was a matriculant at Paul Roos [Gymnasium] with Bernard [Combrink]. I decided to develop a local equivalent for the UK popular app, Depop," he said.

Joubert and Combrink, who are Stellenbosch University students, are hoping the app will continue to grow. 

Speaking about the importance of sustainable fashion, Joubert said the fashion industry was one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gases and that it was important to create sustainable businesses and contribute to an eco-friendly environment.

Wihan Joubert, one of the founders of thrifting ap
Wihan Joubert, one of the founders of thrifting app Drip Markets.

"If the fashion industry continues to go down this road, the problem is going to get much worse. When buying an item on Drip Markets, it prevents water pollution, energy demand, and CO2 emissions," he said. 

According to Joubert, the importance of sustainability for fashion brands has increased since more young people have begun to criticise fashion labels for how carbon-conscious they are. 

"We are exposed to facts about pollution in the fast-fashion industry, so when we go to the mall and enter certain shops, we think about whether what we are buying is helping the environment or not. We think, 'Are we contributing to the problem [of pollution]?'" 

What does sustainability mean?
According to the United Nations Alliance of Sustainable Fashion, sustainability includes improving working conditions including fair wages and environmental practices such as the reducation in waste, decrease in water pollution and contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.

Cape Town-based fashion designer, Megan Art defined sustainability as honouring people who work in the industry and the environment. 

As the founder of the fashion brand Artfit, Art uses fabric off-cuts and fabric from local factories and shops as an "innovative way" to make her clothing.

She said she recently designed a collection using old curtains. "As a fashion designer, you have to be honest about where you get your resources. It is not about taking from the environment. You want to give fabrics a second life," she said.

"In South Africa, we have a huge fashion industry where people are not acknowledged and paid the right wages. Sustainability is neglected."

ALSO READ | Doing laundry less often is good for the planet – and can save you money too

Art said she decided to upcycle and reuse materials during her time at fashion school. 

"When I was in fashion school, we would make a mock [outfit] but throw the material away. In my second year, I did not have money to buy fabric, so I started looking at home for old seat covers and older furniture coverings for fabric for my designs. I created a Kimono jacket and I have been wearing it ever since."

According to Art, sustainability in fashion is about changing one's mindset about waste. 

"You need to see that something as simple as a black bag can be reused. We often see waste as not having value, when it does."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
drip marketswihan joubertwestern capecape townrecyclingsustainabilityfashion
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 3107 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 605 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.04
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.61
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.29
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
972.55
+0.8%
Palladium
1,272.04
0.0%
Gold
1,955.57
0.0%
Silver
24.95
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
72,480
+0.7%
All Share
77,751
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,988
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,007
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,584
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo