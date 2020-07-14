SUV somersaults as driver tries to avoid hitting dog in KwaZulu-Natal

A Land Rover Discovery was extensively damaged after it somersaulted and landed down an embankment after the driver avoided a dog that ran into the flow of traffic in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were called out to the scene on Vincent Dickinson Road.

On arrival, the driver informed RUSA members that, while driving toward Verulam, a dog ran into his path.

He swerved to avoid the dog; however, he lost control of his vehicle which left the road, travelled down an embankment and overturned. The vehicle was extensively damaged, but could be driven out of the ditch and back on to the main road.

An 18-year-old man, who was a passenger, was injured and transported to hospital by ambulance.