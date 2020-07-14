49m ago

add bookmark

SUV somersaults as driver tries to avoid hitting dog in KwaZulu-Natal

Riaan Grobler
The Land Rover Discovery after it somersaulted and landed down an embankment.
The Land Rover Discovery after it somersaulted and landed down an embankment.
Supplied by RUSA

A Land Rover Discovery was extensively damaged after it somersaulted and landed down an embankment after the driver avoided a dog that ran into the flow of traffic in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were called out to the scene on Vincent Dickinson Road.

READ | Driver, 30, killed in early morning car crash in Cape Town

On arrival, the driver informed RUSA members that, while driving toward Verulam, a dog ran into his path.

He swerved to avoid the dog; however, he lost control of his vehicle which left the road, travelled down an embankment and overturned. The vehicle was extensively damaged, but could be driven out of the ditch and back on to the main road.

An 18-year-old man, who was a passenger, was injured and transported to hospital by ambulance.

Related Links
WATCH | Speeding car spins out of control, crashes into mountainside near Pringle Bay
'Can't you see my wife is dead?' man yells before killing himself by running into tanker's flames
WATCH | Toyota Fortuner lands on its side after collision with speeding car
Read more on:
durbananimalsaccidents
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
14% - 215 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
39% - 621 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
47% - 739 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.84
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.14
(-0.14)
ZAR/EUR
19.10
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.17)
Gold
1797.35
(-0.26)
Silver
19.00
(-0.48)
Platinum
826.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1972.00
(+1.06)
All Share
56199.46
(+1.41)
Top 40
51874.81
(+1.41)
Financial 15
10703.82
(+2.21)
Industrial 25
76910.63
(+1.02)
Resource 10
53327.86
(+1.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo