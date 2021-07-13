SUV, toy gun confiscated as looters, including pregnant woman, arrested in Daveyton

Law enforcement agencies have arrested several people and confiscated a vehicle and a toy gun during rampant looting at Mayfield Square in Daveyton in Gauteng.

Looters were caught in the act ransacking stores in the mall. Among the arrested people was a pregnant woman.

The woman wept and claimed she was at the mall to see what was happening. She was caught stealing in a grocery store.

Two men in a white Ford SUV were caught loading stolen items from the mall. Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers and police officers pounced on the two as they attempted to flee the mall.

Inside the vehicle, the officers recovered a toy gun.

#ZumaUnrest Two looters caught with a toy gun. They were caught loading stolen goods into a white SUV. The vehicle has been confiscated by the police @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/rkQisGcOKS — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 13, 2021

#ZumaUnrest Suspects including women arrested for looting shops at Mayfield Square Mall in Daveyton @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/ZZBY33gnyP — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 13, 2021

They claimed they were consuming liquor and were only at the mall to see what was happening.

Looting continues in the mall despite law enforcement officers attempting to chase the perpetrators away.

#ZumaUnrest A Pic n Pay store that was looted and damaged at Mayfield Square Mall in Daveyton @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/4aK5aPOWaY — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 13, 2021

Some looters were seen loading building material stolen from Cashbuild, situated on the east wing of the mall.

#ZumaUnrest Looters fleeing with stolen goods from a Shoprite supermarket at Mayfield Square Mall in Daveyton @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/xFaHVnH8aw — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 13, 2021

Some employees at the mall were left shocked when they saw the remnants of their workplaces.

#ZumaUnrest Eric Vumase inspecting remnants of looting at an Ackermans store inside Mayfield Square Mall in Daveyton @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/0nEnpnpW6H — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 13, 2021

A woman who refused to be identified wept as she screamed that her job was gone.

"Where am I going to work? They are inconsiderate and ruthless. Are these criminals going to feed our families?" she asked.