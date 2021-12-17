Swarm of bees attack four people while boating on Kowie River in Port Alfred

Four people were stung by a swarm of bees while boating.

The NSRI was alerted to the incident by eyewitnesses who witnessed the attack.

Three of the boat crew members were transported to hospital for their injuries.

Four people were seriously injured when a swarm of bees stung them while they were boating on the Kowie River, near Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape on Thursday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in the town said people who saw the attack alerted them. A rescue boat was sent out immediately.

"The skipper of the boat veered off course to escape the bees before colliding into the riverbank and trees along the riverbank," NSRI deputy station commander Chris Pike said.

The crew of two private boats tried to help, putting themselves at risk, as the bees continued to sting aggressively.

NSRI Port Alfred coxswain Keryn Van der Walt was on her private boat on the river at the time and went over to help. She managed to get two of the crew off the boat and started emergency medical treatment.

A 21-year-old woman from Makhanda and a 43-year old female from Port Alfred were treated for anaphylaxis - an allergic reaction to bee stings.

Pike said the Rescue 11 Alpha NSRI craft crew extricated a 49-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Port Alfred. They were treated for multiple bee stings and anaphylaxis. The 49-year-old showed no signs of severe allergy.

All four people were taken to the NSRI's Port Alfred sea rescue station and then to Gardmed paramedics who were waiting for them on the shore.

"Three patients, two females and the 20-year-old male were transported to hospital by ambulance where they are recovering, whilst the 49-year-old man was released, requiring no further medical care," Pike added.

The owner of the damaged casualty boat will recover it at a later stage.

Chris Oosthuizen, the founder of Honeybee Heroes, said it is not uncommon for bees to want to protect the space they are in.

"These swarms of bees must have been on the lookout for a new home. At that time, that the boat might have been going at speed and interrupted the bees, which caused panic for the bees, resulting in them attacking the crew members," he said.

Oosthuizen said it was also possible that the bees were protecting the queen bee, and felt that the noise and presence of the boat and its crew members posed a threat.