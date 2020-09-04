1h ago

add bookmark

Swift police action leads to recovery of stolen booze worth over R1m

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police members.(Roger Sedres/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
Police members.(Roger Sedres/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
  • It took police only two hours to recover booze worth R1.4 million which was on a hijacked truck.
  • The truck transporting R1.5 million worth of alcohol was hijacked by four men in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.
  • The suspects were still at large, while the truck, the driver and his crew were found unharmed.  

Swift action by police led to the recovery of stolen alcohol worth an estimated R1.4 million - two hours after the liquor truck it was in, was hijacked. 

The recovery came after the liquor truck was hijacked in Port Elizabeth on Thursday. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the hijacked truck was also recovered. 

Most of the stolen liquor was recovered at a warehouse in Marine Drive near Schoenmakerskop. 

About R100 000 worth of alcohol was missing. 

"It is alleged that on Thursday, at about 07:00, a truck loaded with liquor to the value of over R1.5 million, was on its way to deliver liquor to retailers when the driver, 44, and his crew were hijacked by four males along Grahamstown Road in Port Elizabeth.  

ALSO READ| Uncle arrested after four-year-old nephew's beheaded body found

"The suspects emerged from a blue VW Polo and approached the truck which had to slow down because the VW Polo was driving very slowly in front of it. Two suspects entered the truck and forced the driver and his crew to stop.  

"The truck was driven to Paterson Road and then to an unknown place where the liquor was offloaded," said Naidu.

Naidu said the truck driver and his crew were dropped off along Victoria Drive in Walmer.  

"The driver's two cellphones were also taken during the hijacking. At about 09:45, Port Elizabeth K9 unit members recovered the truck and the victims. After further investigation at about 11:00, K9 unit members assisted by a tracking company recovered the stolen liquor at a warehouse in Marine Drive near Schoenmakerskop.   

"Some of the liquor was already removed from the warehouse. About 652 sealed cases of various types of liquor and 46 loose bottles, as well as three pressure trolley jacks were recovered. The total value of the recovered alcohol is about R1.4 million," Naidu said. 

Members of the Eastern Cape organised crime unit were investigating a case of truck hijacking.

Related Links
In quart: Five charged with hijacking truck carrying booze
Confiscated booze: Court orders police to return alcohol unlawfully seized during lockdown Level 3
PICS | Thieves hit Cape Town bottle store and clear out whisky stock
Read more on:
port elizabethcrime
Lottery
4 Daily Lotto players bag R97k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 733 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
4% - 157 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2064 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 827 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.61
(+0.79)
ZAR/GBP
21.95
(+1.22)
ZAR/EUR
19.60
(+1.18)
ZAR/AUD
12.04
(+0.92)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.09)
Gold
1923.16
(-0.20)
Silver
26.53
(+0.60)
Platinum
899.00
(+1.46)
Brent Crude
43.96
(-0.81)
Palladium
2280.50
(+0.07)
All Share
54368.02
(-0.28)
Top 40
50181.04
(-0.27)
Financial 15
9560.91
(+1.06)
Industrial 25
73059.18
(-1.78)
Resource 10
54756.56
(+1.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo