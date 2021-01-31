9h ago

add bookmark

'Swimming in it' - Cele vows to keep enforcing booze ban, even if it makes him unpopular

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police minister Bheki Cele has reportedly said South Africans “overdo” their consumption of alcohol.
Police minister Bheki Cele has reportedly said South Africans “overdo” their consumption of alcohol.
Adrian de Kock
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele has reportedly said South Africans "overdo" their consumption of alcohol.
  • Cele has thrown his weight behind the lockdown alcohol ban, saying it has reduced crime.
  • He has also vowed to continue the tough enforcement of the ban.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says South Africans "overdo" their alcohol consumption, and that this is just one reason why he’s enforcing the adjusted Level 3 booze ban so strictly.

Cele told the Sunday Times that would continue with the strict enforcement of the law, even if it made him unpopular with South Africans.

He has thrown his weight behind the alcohol ban on several public platforms. In April, Cele told the Portfolio Committee on Police and Select Committee on Security and Justice that the ban on alcohol sales during Levels 5 and 4 of the lockdown had "done wonders" and had reduced crime.

He has also been quoted by City Press as saying he wishes the alcohol ban could be implemented beyond lockdown.

Cele also reportedly said earlier this month that the ban had "made history" by reducing admissions to trauma units over New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Eve, the country's largest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath in Soweto, reported no trauma patients on the night for the first time ever. The effects of the alcohol ban and adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations were felt among various emergency personnel teams.

Cele reportedly justified his statements, saying he did not hate alcohol, only the way South Afircans consume it. He added that South Africans "overdo it" and are "swimming in it". He said his concern lay with the way people behave after drinking, having had personal experience of friends dying due to alcohol, or losing their dignity.

- Compiled by Nicole McCain

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bheki celecoronavirusalchohol banlockdown
Lottery
Daily Lotto player wins R295 000 jackpot prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3279 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1529 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 3033 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.14
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-0.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.36
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.02)
Gold
1839.54
(+0.25)
Silver
26.97
(+0.09)
Platinum
1074.35
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
54.94
(-0.11)
Palladium
2217.73
(+0.60)
All Share
62472.10
(-1.16)
Top 40
57312.45
(-1.33)
Financial 15
11688.80
(-1.56)
Industrial 25
84462.30
(-1.42)
Resource 10
60375.22
(-0.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo