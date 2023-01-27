1h ago

add bookmark

Swine flu outbreak: Gauteng, North West and Free State farms placed under quarantine

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Farms in Gauteng, North West and the Free State were placed under precautionary quarantine following an outbreak of swine flu.
Farms in Gauteng, North West and the Free State were placed under precautionary quarantine following an outbreak of swine flu.
PHOTO: Sebastien St-Jean/AFP
  • Farms in Gauteng, North West and the Free State have been placed under precautionary quarantine following an outbreak of swine flu.
  • The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development says the source of the outbreak has not yet been identified.
  • All pig farmers and pig keepers have been urged to only buy pigs directly from known healthy herds.

Farms in Gauteng, North West and the Free State have been placed under precautionary quarantine following an outbreak of swine flu, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said on Friday.

Department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said the outbreak was first detected on a farm in Gauteng and that the provincial Veterinary Services had launched an investigation to identify any properties that could have had direct or indirect contact with the affected farm.

ALSO READ | 'Very serious': 750 000 hens culled on a single farm as Europe faces worst-ever bird flu outbreak

As a result, farms in North West and the Free State have also been placed under quarantine.

"The ASF- (African Swine Fever) negative status of these farms will be confirmed before the precautionary quarantine can be lifted. The source of the infection on the positive farm has not yet been identified, but it is believed that the infection was already on the farm from mid-December," Ngcobo added.

Ngcobo said the swine flu outbreak in the country started in 2019, but slowed down, with fewer new properties becoming infected since October 2022.

Ngcobo said:

Control measures are based on quarantine, and movement controls, with awareness, drives to highlight essential biosecurity measures to enable pig owners to prevent infection of their pigs. This outbreak of ASF on a farm with good biosecurity measures in place again illustrates that the virus is highly contagious.

The department urged all pig farmers and pig keepers to only buy pigs directly from known healthy herds and to prevent contact between their pigs and other pigs or wildlife.

The department has also urged visitors not to go to areas where pigs are being kept.

"Anyone who has contact with pigs should wash their hands before and after handling the pigs; and before moving to other farms, one should ensure that they have thoroughly showered and to only use clean clothes, shoes, and equipment."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of agricultureanimalsagriculturehealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 479 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
73% - 2704 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 542 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.18
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.28
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.72
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
1,013.75
+0.9%
Palladium
1,666.41
-0.1%
Gold
1,929.86
+0.0%
Silver
23.73
-0.8%
Brent Crude
87.47
+1.5%
Top 40
74,776
+0.4%
All Share
80,772
+0.3%
Resource 10
78,212
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,854
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,205
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra

25 Jan

Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra
Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return

24 Jan

Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return
Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 

24 Jan

Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo