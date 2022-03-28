'Syndicate' operating in Home Affairs branch charged with selling SA identities for R40 000

The 27 people, who were arrested for allegedly selling South African identities, appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The case against the 27 people charged with allegedly selling people's identities to foreign nationals for R40 000 has been postponed, after they appeared in court on Monday.

The syndicate was arrested at the Krugersdorp Department of Home Affairs in the early hours of Friday.

The group appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, where they are charged with corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

"Law enforcement authorities received a tip-off about the alleged passport-making syndicate that works with Home Affairs officials to identify South Africans that are willing to sell their identities for R500. The SA citizen's details would then be used to produce a passport for foreign nationals and be sold at R40 000 each," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.



News24 previously reported that among those arrested was a Pakistani national who is alleged to be the kingpin in the syndicate, and his wife who was charged with being in possession of suspected fraudulent documents.

Police also seized Three White Toyota Fortuners that were allegedly used to transport the suspects from Eldorado Park and Cosmo City in Johannesburg



The matter was postponed to 5 April for a formal bail application.