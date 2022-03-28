1h ago

add bookmark

'Syndicate' operating in Home Affairs branch charged with selling SA identities for R40 000

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Queuing at the Department of Home Affairs.
Queuing at the Department of Home Affairs.
Naseema Barday, News24
  • The 27 people, who were arrested for allegedly selling South African identities, appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday.
  • They were arrested at the Krugersdorp Department of Home Affairs last week after police followed up on a tip.
  • They will be back in court on 5 April for a formal bail application. 

The case against the 27 people charged with allegedly selling people's identities to foreign nationals for R40 000 has been postponed, after they appeared in court on Monday. 

The syndicate was arrested at the Krugersdorp Department of Home Affairs in the early hours of Friday.

The group appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, where they are charged with corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

READ | With R2500, we can smuggle you into SA - Zimbabwe traffickers

"Law enforcement authorities received a tip-off about the alleged passport-making syndicate that works with Home Affairs officials to identify South Africans that are willing to sell their identities for R500. The SA citizen's details would then be used to produce a passport for foreign nationals and be sold at R40 000 each," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

News24 previously reported that among those arrested was a Pakistani national who is alleged to be the kingpin in the syndicate, and his wife who was charged with being in possession of suspected fraudulent documents.

Police also seized Three White Toyota Fortuners that were allegedly used to transport the suspects from Eldorado Park and Cosmo City in Johannesburg

The matter was postponed to 5 April for a formal bail application. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcorruptioncourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 7010 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 3029 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 656 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.23
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.12
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,933.52
-1.3%
Silver
25.00
-2.1%
Palladium
2,239.50
-4.3%
Platinum
991.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
120.65
+1.3%
Top 40
67,436
-0.2%
All Share
74,194
-0.2%
Resource 10
80,016
-2.6%
Industrial 25
80,555
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,443
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo