System of a down: SA's only driving licence card machine suffers 'technical breakdown'... again

The Department of Transport says the country's only driving licence card printing machine has broken down again.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said the machine underwent routine maintenance from 5 to 19 April when a problem was encountered.

"The technical team encountered a technical breakdown which requires a replacement of a critical part from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM)," department spokesperson Collen Msibi said.

READ | Senior official implicated in EC driving licence 'fraud' transferred to another department

"It is anticipated that the resumption of card production shall commence within the next two to three weeks."

However, Msibi assured citizens that the printing of driving licence cards would not be affected.

"The department has therefore encouraged members of the public to continue applying for their driving licence cards as normal."



Last year, the department experienced a major backlog in the printing of licences after the card machine broke down and was sent to Germany to be fixed.



