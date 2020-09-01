Table Mountain cableway reopens: 'We are hoping to see a lot of people coming through'

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is reopening with a comeback special that intends to leave no one behind.

Only extreme windy conditions would force them to not operate.

People can still claim their birthday rides, and it will be valid for seven days after claiming.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is reopening with a comeback special to entice visitors who want to take in the vast views under the new lockdown level.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has announced that they are reopening their doors on Tuesday 1 September after they had closed their operations at the beginning of the national lockdown.

"(TMACC) is celebrating the reopening of its operations with a 'Comeback Special', comprising an all-day ticket for R360, with two extra tickets thrown in for free!" the company said in its statement.

According to the TMACC, the Cableway will operate between 08:00 and 15:00, seven days a week, if the weather permits.

On Saturday, News24 reported that there was snow on Table Mountain.

"We will be operating," company spokesperson Lorenzo Gallant said.

He said that only extreme windy conditions would force them to not operate, and they that they were excited about opening.

"We are hoping to see more people coming in and taking the offers," added Gallant.

The company is also offering locals who celebrated their birthdays during lockdown a chance to claim their free ride as of Tuesday, until the end of September.

"People can still claim their birthday rides, and it will be valid for seven days after claiming," Gallant said.

