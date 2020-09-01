58m ago

add bookmark

Table Mountain cableway reopens: 'We are hoping to see a lot of people coming through'

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is reopening with a comeback special that intends to leave no one behind.
  • Only extreme windy conditions would force them to not operate.
  • People can still claim their birthday rides, and it will be valid for seven days after claiming.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is reopening with a comeback special to entice visitors who want to take in the vast views under the new lockdown level.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has announced that they are reopening their doors on Tuesday 1 September after they had closed their operations at the beginning of the national lockdown.

"(TMACC) is celebrating the reopening of its operations with a 'Comeback Special', comprising an all-day ticket for R360, with two extra tickets thrown in for free!" the company said in its statement.

READ HERE | SANParks announces new dates for free access to its parks

According to the TMACC, the Cableway will operate between 08:00 and 15:00, seven days a week, if the weather permits.

On Saturday, News24 reported that there was snow on Table Mountain.

SEE | Snow falls on Table Mountain, Sutherland

"We will be operating," company spokesperson Lorenzo Gallant said.

He said that only extreme windy conditions would force them to not operate, and they that they were excited about opening.

"We are hoping to see more people coming in and taking the offers," added Gallant.

The company is also offering locals who celebrated their birthdays during lockdown a chance to claim their free ride as of Tuesday, until the end of September.

"People can still claim their birthday rides, and it will be valid for seven days after claiming," Gallant said.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab.

Related Links
Inquest docket opened after man found dead on Table Mountain
Hikers discover body on Table Mountain
UPDATE | Body found on Table Mountain after three-day search for trail runner
Read more on:
cape towntourism
Lottery
1 person bags R359k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 946 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 381 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 2576 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

10h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.63
(+1.84)
ZAR/GBP
22.33
(+1.39)
ZAR/EUR
19.90
(+1.61)
ZAR/AUD
12.27
(+1.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.78)
Gold
1982.35
(+0.77)
Silver
28.53
(+1.49)
Platinum
950.00
(+2.58)
Brent Crude
45.51
(-1.16)
Palladium
2292.01
(+2.99)
All Share
55747.12
(+0.49)
Top 40
51527.49
(+0.59)
Financial 15
9904.18
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
74976.09
(+0.30)
Resource 10
55929.93
(+0.57)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

3h ago

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
for subscribers
WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough...

31 Aug

WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough times
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo