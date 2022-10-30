22m ago

add bookmark

Table Mountain fire: Cableway back in business, despite damage to wooden boardwalk

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town emergency services managed to control and extinguish a blaze on Table Mountain.
Cape Town emergency services managed to control and extinguish a blaze on Table Mountain.
Twitter/@TableMountainNP, Enviro Wildfire Services
  • The fire that broke out on Table Mountain on Friday damaged parts of the wooden boardwalk at the upper cableway station.
  • The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
  • Mop-up operations are currently under way.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway resumed operations on Sunday morning, although fire damage to sections of the wooden boardwalk at the upper cableway station after a two-day mountain blaze means this area will be closed to the public until further notice.

Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC), said mop-up operations continued on Sunday morning.

READ | Table Mountain fire cleared, mop up operations to commence

"As of 08:20 on Sunday, our operations [were] able to resume. The temperature at the top of the mountain is mild and visibility poor. Some pathways at the top will be inaccessible due to fire damage," said Parker.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

On Saturday night, SANParks said in a statement that aerial resources, consisting of a Huey helicopter and spotter plane, as well as ground crews, had to stand down just after 17:00 owing to cloud coverage which made it difficult to access water sources.

But by 18:00, the fire was "100% cleared" and mop-up operations were implemented.

The City of Cape Town said a group of 12 hikers became "overwhelmed" by the dense smoke and needed to be brought down from Platteklip Gorge.

"A female hiker was in a serious condition and needed to be airlifted for urgent medical attention. At 18:40 on Saturday evening, the incident was declared closed," it said in a statement.

Fire engines from both Roeland Street and Sea Point fire stations had responded to the blaze, which, upon arrival, was found to be high up and inaccessible from the road.

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) was alerted, and their firefighting teams were deployed.

SANParks spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton said clean-up operations are expected to continue for most of Sunday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
table mountain aerial cableway companysanparkstmnpwestern capecape townfirestourism
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
57% - 6671 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
31% - 3630 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
11% - 1315 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.06
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.07
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,644.51
0.0%
Silver
19.26
0.0%
Palladium
1,904.50
0.0%
Platinum
947.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
59,687
-1.3%
All Share
66,386
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,567
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,460
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,689
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

28 Oct

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

28 Oct

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

28 Oct

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo