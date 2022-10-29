Table Mountain fire cleared, mop up operations to commence

The fire on Table Mountain has been cleared.

The fire broke out on Friday evening. It's unclear what caused the fire.

Mop up operations will commence into Sunday.

A fire that broke out on Table Mountain on Friday night has been cleared.

Aerial resources consisting of a Huey helicopter and spotter plane as well as ground crews, had to stand down just after 17:00 on Saturday due to cloud coverage which made it difficult to access water sources.



SANParks spokesperson, Lauren Howard Clayton, said by 18:00 the fire was ''100% contained," and that mop up operations will commence.

"A fresh team of 20 firefighters from Nature Conservation Corporation (NCC) Wildfires will be carrying out mop up operations along the fire line in accessible areas through the evening. New crews will come in [the] morning to continue with mop up operations within the burnt area," Clayton added.

??Fountain Ravine Fire ??



Aerial resources consisting of a huey helicopter and a spotter plane, has been deployed and is working the left flank of the fire, currently burning towards the upper cable station towards Platteklip Gorge hiking trail. @wo_fire @SANParks #FireSeason pic.twitter.com/jrvuOYxRjQ — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) October 29, 2022

In a statement on Saturday, the City of Cape Town said that because of heavy smoke over the area, a group of 12 hikers became "overwhelmed" with the dense smoke and needed to be brought down from Platteklip Gorge.

"A female hiker was in a serious condition and needed to be airlifted for urgent medical attention. At 18:40 on Saturday evening, the incident was declared closed," said the city.

It's understood that fire engines were despatched from both Roeland Street and Seapoint Fire stations. Upon arrival, teams established the fire was high up and inaccessible from the road. Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) was alerted, and their firefighting teams deployed.

??Fountain Ravine Fire ??



Here's a current look at the fire activity along Fountain Ravine and Fountain Peak on Western slopes below upper cable station.



?? Enviro Wildfire Services #Sanparks #fire #fireseason #TableMountain #tablemountainnationalpark pic.twitter.com/dR7ZH50ZEa — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) October 29, 2022

"TMNP response teams arrived around 21:00 and made use of the cableway to gain access to the top slopes. Since the location was still inaccessible, teams remained on the mountain during the night, monitoring the spread while CCT Fire & Rescue placed crews down below on Camps Bay Drive to ensure the properties below were not at risk," said the City.

TMNP said they were thankful for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, volunteers and Metro Search and Rescue Services for their assistance.

SANParks said it is unclear what caused the fire.



