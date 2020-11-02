1h ago

Table Mountain fire: Mop up operations expected to extend until Wednesday

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Fire fighters extinguish a fire that broke out on Table Mountain.
  • Table Mountain fire mop up operations are currently underway and are expected to extend until Wednesday.
  • The fire was largely contained at approximately 01:00 on Sunday.
  • The cause of the fire is still being investigated by Table Mountain National Park and Enviro Wildfires.

Mop up operations are currently underway and are expected to extend until Wednesday following a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain on Saturday.

According to Table Mountain National Parks fire manager Philip Prins, the fire was largely contained at approximately 01:00 on Sunday.

"Crews managed to contain the flames due to the wind dying down tremendously after 00:00, making it easier for the firefighters to access the fire," Prins said.

Approximately 50 hectares of veld had been burnt, however, according to Prins, it was not a very big fire, but was quite intense due to the proximity to residential properties and strong south easterly winds they experienced through most parts of the evening.

"The cause of the fire is still being investigated by Table Mountain National Park and Enviro Wildfires," South African National Parks spokesperson Lauren Clayton told News4.

The fire was believed to have been fanned by strong winds.

READ | Table Mountain fire: Firefighters battle raging blaze fanned by strong wind

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services said a firefighter was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

He was later discharged.

A lapa was the only structure damaged in the fire.

"More than 75 firefighters remain on scene awaiting fresh crews to come in from NCC Wildfires and Volunteer Wildfire Services, set to arrive at the fire-line by 09:00," said Prins.

He said the smoke in the area would persist for the next while, and that flare-ups may occur throughout the day.

