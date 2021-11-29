Table View cop murder-accused was on parole for another murder

One of the men accused of murdering a Table View policeman during a robbery on Friday, was out on parole at the time.

Two of those arrested during the armed robbery appeared in court on Monday.

Both men live in Dunoon, near Killarney Gardens where the robbery occurred.

One of the men accused of murdering Table View policeman Sergeant Nameto Molema was on parole for another murder at the time of the attack, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Monday.



Prosecutor Oliver Bulana said Baxolele Matolo, 29, was supposed to have been on parole until 2023.

Matolo and Luyanda Futile, appeared in court in connection with a robbery at a factory in Killarney Gardens on Friday.

Molema and colleague Malibongwe Mnani were shot at as the robbers opened fire while trying to get away.

Molema was shot in the head and died and Mnani was shot in the leg and taken to hospital.

Two people suspected to have been part of the gang were arrested in an extensive ground and aerial search on Friday.

Police worked round the clock, and on Saturday two more people were tracked down in Bellville.

Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said they were flushed out by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Crime Intelligence, and the National Intervention Unit.

The court heard that another accused, Gcinikhaya Mbuluka is still in hospital after being injured during his arrest. A doctor's certificate was handed in to prove this.

It is not immediately clear whether the fourth person was released.

The matter was postponed to 6 December and the two will stay in jail until then.

