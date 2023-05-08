Take 'necessary precautions': Heavy rain and flooding expected in KZN this week, authorities warn

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have called on the public to exercise caution amid heavy downpours in the province.

An alert level 4 warning has been issued for coastal areas.

Other parts of the country may also be affected, according to the South African Weather Service.

Government authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have urged the public "to take the necessary precautions" amid wet weather in various parts of the province.

In a statement, the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said a notice from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast "heavy rains in various parts of the province" from Monday midday, until 23:00.

The department warned that the rains may cause flooding and infrastructural damage.

READ | 785 disaster-related incidents caused R25bn damages to KZN infrastructure in May, June 2022

Spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the heavy rainfall is expected to affect Abaqulusi, Danhouser, Edumbe, Emadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nquthu, Umdoni, Umzumbe, and Ray Nkonyeni municipalities.

"The rains may cause flooding and damages to mud houses, roads, low lying bridges and rivers, while other areas may suffer infrastructural damages," he said.

Mngadi said disaster management centres have been activated in all 54 municipalities in the province.

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality said heavy rain could be expected in coastal regions.

Spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said:

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads.

In case of emergency, the public can contact the city's Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000.



The SAWS confirmed to News24 that they expected the "major impact" to be on the KwaZulu-Natal coast, from Port Edward in the south, to Richards Bay in the north.



Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said an alert level 4 warning had been issued for towns along the coast.

She added that there was a 60% chance that the rain would persist until Tuesday.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

"We expect that by Wednesday, the rain would have cleared out."



Mahlangu said they had also issued alert level 2 warnings to parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West.

"We expect rain in those regions as well, however, we do not expect major disruption to municipal services or road closures."