1h ago

Share

Talk the talk? Children of refugees wanting SA citizenship will have to speak one official language

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi.
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gazetted new regulations under the South African Citizenship Act.
  • The regulations create a clear process for people born in South Africa to asylum-seeker and refugee parents to apply for naturalisation.
  • Applicants will have to prove they have knowledge of any one of the official South African languages.

A clear process has been created for people born in South Africa to asylum-seeker or refugee parents, which allows them to apply for naturalisation after they turn 18 - but they will have to prove they know any one of the official South African languages.

Earlier in June, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gazetted new regulations, under the South African Citizenship Act, which deal with naturalisation application, specifically for applicants born to asylum seekers and refugees. An application form is included in the regulations.  

James Chapman, the head of advocacy at the Scalabrini Centre, which cares for the welfare of migrants, welcomed the new regulations and form.

Previously, Chapman explained, there was no clear process on how to apply for citizenship.

READ | Foreigners flocking to New Zealand, immigration data shows

He said applicants used an affidavit to do so, but added that it wasn't a perfect process because they didn't know what needed to go into the application.

Now the regulations give clear guidance for people who want to apply and do not know what to include in their applications, he said.

Chapman said the process was less restrictive because applicants previously paid lawyers to draft affidavits.

Despite the appreciation for the regulations, Chapman said they would still be looking at the requirements and noted that there could be concerns about the difficulty in getting some of the documents needed in certain cases.

The Department of Home Affairs told News24 that the regulations were, generally, intended to facilitate the process of applying for certificates of naturalisation as a South African citizen.

In terms of the documentation required, the department said it wanted to know the entire history of the applicant.

"The documents being required of asylum seekers or refugees is to ensure that indeed they have been resident in the Republic from the time they were born until the time they submit an application under Section 4 of the Act."

Among the requirements for naturalisation in the new regulations is that an applicant must be able to provide proof of knowledge of one of the official South African languages. The department said it was a legal requirement prescribed by Section 5 of the South African Citizenship Act and that the regulation facilitated the implementation of the section.

"The applicant is expected to provide proof of knowledge regarding the official South African language by speaking or writing the said language during the interview."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
scalabrini centreaaron motsoaledijames chapmanmigrantsservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2205 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 4138 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 1037 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.67
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.78
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.33
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
929.14
+1.3%
Palladium
1,291.01
0.0%
Gold
1,932.28
+0.6%
Silver
22.83
+1.8%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
68,821
-0.5%
All Share
74,101
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,268
-0.9%
Industrial 25
101,513
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,614
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo