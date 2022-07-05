Tanker overturns in Free State, residents 'help themselves' to diesel

Residents of Maokeng helped themselves to fuel after a diesel truck overturned.

Police responding to the scene allegedly had stones thrown at them.

The 28-year-old driver was rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Residents of a village rushed out of their homes, with containers, to steal diesel from a tanker which overturned in Kroonstad, Free State.

The tanker overturned at around 06:45 on Tuesday.

When police rushed to the scene of the accident, where a 28-year-old man had sustained injuries, they found several community members 'helping themselves' to diesel.

Free State police spokesperson, Sergeant Josephine Rani, said:

The 28-year-old man was travelling from Durban and was headed to Schweizer-Reneke in North West. As he was passing through Kroonstad, he lost control of the diesel tanker truck, causing it to overturn.

Rani said the driver was taken to hospital for medical treatment. She said that, upon arrival at the scene, police found residents illegally helping themselves to diesel from the tanker.

The police tried to disperse the residents, to keep them away from the hazardous scene. The residents, though, responded by throwing stones at the police.

"Welkom Public Order Police members were called to assist with the scene," she added.

READ | Family cries foul after Dale College pupil found dead on side of the road

The acting commissioner of the Fezile Dabi district, Brigadier Mapulane Mbeloane, condemned the residents' actions.

Mbeloane said: "It is so heart-breaking to see how our community members are at ease with putting their lives in danger, more especially seeing that children are also involved."