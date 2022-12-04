34m ago

add bookmark

Tapirs, tigers and deer? Tourism dept's tweet on wildlife day leaves South Africans perplexed

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Screenshot via Twitter (@Tourism_gov_za)
Screenshot via Twitter (@Tourism_gov_za)

The Department of Tourism celebrated World Wildlife Conservation Day in a tweet on Sunday, but left some confused with an image which included animals not indigenous to South Africa.

The image contained local animals, like the African elephant, rhino, giraffe, ostrich and zebra. 

But it also featured an Asian elephant, a Javan Rusa deer, a tapir and a tiger. 

The tweet, sent at 07:00 on Sunday, reads: "Today is #WildlifeConservationDay! An integral part of the SA tourism offering, our fauna and flora remain one of our greatest assets. Let's play our part by implementing sustainable practices in the tourism sector . #ResponsibleTraveller #ShareSouthAfrica."

Twitter users were scratching their heads with regard to the image. 

Some called it embarrassing and a "fail".

(Screenshot)
A tourism department tweet that has since been deleted (Screenshot)
News24

One user said: "My hat! @Tourism_gov_za seem to believe we have Asian elephant, Tapir, Tiger and deer amongst our (South Africa's) wonderful natural assets."

Another tweeted: "@SANParks please come this side, explain to @Tourism_gov_za that #ShareSouthAfrica is unlikely to include sharing tigers and tapirs, and maybe we should market African elephants?"

The spokesperson for the tourism department, Susan de Bruin, told News24 it was an international day "that focuses on fauna and flora across the globe, hence the picture". 

The tweet was later deleted.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
24% - 1129 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 1404 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
46% - 2190 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.54
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.57
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.48
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,797.91
0.0%
Silver
23.15
0.0%
Palladium
1,900.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,020.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,238
-0.9%
All Share
74,323
-0.9%
Resource 10
74,020
-2.7%
Industrial 25
91,592
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,398
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo