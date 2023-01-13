5m ago

add bookmark

‘Targeted by powerful individuals’: PA's Western Cape deputy leader quits party

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sammy Claassen.
Sammy Claassen.
Jonathan Lestrade
  • The Patriotic Alliance's Western Cape deputy leader has resigned. 
  • Sammy Claassen said he had become a target of individuals with close ties to PA leader Gayton McKenzie. 
  • McKenzie said Claassen had fulfilled his role excellently for the party.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) in the Western Cape has been plunged into political instability after the sudden resignation of the party's deputy provincial leader, Sammy Claassen. 

Claassen, who recently laid a criminal charge of assault against another PA member, released a statement on his resignation on Thursday afternoon.

"The last weeks were horrific and eventually led to an attempted assault, threats on my life, and personal insults. This forced me to open up criminal charges, and as such, the case is sub judice," he said. 

Claassen and the other PA member were involved in a brawl after a meeting in Saldanha Bay last week. The PA member has subsequently been suspended. 

Claassen said the country still needed PA leader Gayton McKenzie and the party to succeed.

READ | Ditsobotla mayor resigns hours after being elected to lead failing municipality

"I want him to succeed too, but unfortunately, I became a target of individuals with close ties to powerful leaders under the president [McKenzie]," he said. 

He stressed he was not interested in "dirty politics".

"I am not interested in dirty politics. I am committed to changing our communities' lives and would rather spend more time towards uplifting the poor and vulnerable."



Claassen joined the PA two months before the local government elections in 2021. 

McKenzie appointed him to the senior leadership in the Western Cape and Saldanha Bay Municipality. 

The recruitment of Claassen helped establish the PA on the West Coast and secured 24 seats in the Western Cape. 

In response, McKenzie wrote in a Facebook post that he had received the resignation from Claassen and wished him well.

READ | Gayton McKenzie at loggerheads with creditors who are now eyeing his house

"I know that you will play a formidable role in your next political home; you truly are a force in Western Cape politics; I will not slander not [sic] insult you because I needed you at a time to help me build this party, and I still feel sad about you going, but I understand totally."

McKenzie added that Claassen had fulfilled his role as deputy provincial chair of the PA excellently.

"I hope that you guys do well in your new political home because you and I both know that our people in the Western Cape need us all, they don’t need our arguments or us insulting each other but they need us to remove this government that put our people in backyards like dogs."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gayton mckenziesammy claassenwestern capecape townpatriotic alliancelocal goverment electionspolitcs
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
18% - 153 votes
Engineering experience
79% - 687 votes
Public service credentials
3% - 27 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.88
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.26
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.5%
Gold
1,896.36
-0.0%
Silver
23.59
-0.8%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.03
+1.6%
Top 40
72,964
+0.7%
All Share
79,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
78,300
+0.9%
Industrial 25
99,356
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,129
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo