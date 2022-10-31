42m ago

'Task of saving Johannesburg continues': Only the DA can resolve water woes - Mpho Phalatse

Tebogo Monama
  • Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says only the DA can resolve the city's water problems.
  • Phalatse blamed "years of neglect" by the ANC for the current water problems.
  • She will face a motion of no confidence on Thursday.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has blamed the water supply issues in the municipality on "years of neglect by the ANC".

On Monday, the recently reinstated mayor said only the DA would be able to resolve Johannesburg residents' water woes. Rand Water has implemented level-2 water restrictions across the city.

"Not only have you had to contend with the worst year of load shedding since the first scheduled blackouts in 2007. You've also had to live with an unstable supply of water. This is not the Johannesburg we want our children to grow up in. The Democratic Alliance will not allow it."

Phalatse said the "rightful committee" was back where it belonged and "picking up where we left off".

"The task of saving Johannesburg continues," she said.

"Before the coup by the ANC, the multiparty government made significant progress in undoing decades of neglect of our water system."

She said the ANC's decision to place JoJo tanks and boreholes across the city was "a plaster to heal a severe wound".

During an inspection of reservoirs two weeks ago, former City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero said he envisaged that all households in the municipality would have JoJo tanks.

Phalatse said:

Plans for a new connection from Rand Water to supplement supply to critical bulk water areas in Joburg are under way. Sadly, however, the problem of ANC maladministration remains with our bulk water supplier Rand Water. This entity has failed in the maintenance of infrastructure, which now impacts its ability to pump water.

She added that the municipality had invested R930 million in water supply and sewer infrastructure. The City had also started replacing asbestos pipes and upgrading the Crosby and Brixton reservoirs, she said.

But it was unclear how long she would have to improve the City's water supply. A motion of no confidence in her leadership is expected to be debated on Thursday. It was tabled at a council programming meeting on Friday.

On Sunday, her lawyers wrote to City of Johannesburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele, informing them that they would launch an urgent court interdict to challenge the tabling of the motion.


