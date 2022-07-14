12m ago

Tavern shootings: 'Bring those killers to me' - grieving dad wants to know why his sons were killed

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A man who lost his sons in a tavern shooting in Soweto over the weekend says the perpetrators must be arrested.
  • He wants to ask them why they killed his sons.
  • His sons were among 16 people who died after gunmen opened fire at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo informal settlement.

"Akhekho onje ngawe Jesu wami," a group sang as Pikitup workers arrived at the home of Sololo Mjoli.

Loosely translated, it means: "There is no one like Jesus."

Mjoli, 59, lost his two sons, Luyanda, 19, and Sithembiso Mjoli, 34, when gunmen stormed into Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East in the early hours of Sunday and opened fire. Sixteen people died and seven others were wounded.

Sithembiso worked at Pikitup.

"He was a sweet and hardworking colleague. He was young and dedicated to his work. His life was ended very early. His family was expecting a lot from him. We are still shocked by what had happened to him, his younger brother, and other people at the tavern," one of Sithembiso's colleagues said.

Luyanda Mjoli poses in photo taken on street
Luyanda Mjoli was killed at a tavern in Soweto.
As the mourners walked into a shack in Mjoli's yard, he sat on a plastic bucket staring at them.

As tears ran down his face, he left the yard and sat on the pavement.

READ | Tavern shooting: 130 AK-47 spent cartridges collected at Mdlalose Tavern in Soweto, says Cele

He said:

I am hurt. They have killed my sons.

Behind him, the mourners sang hymns to comfort him and grieving family members inside the shack.

"I want to see those people who killed my children. They (his sons) were not violent. Sithembiso was a hardworking young man who loved his family. We were expecting a lot from them. Their killers owe me answers."

The siblings were at Mdlalose Tavern, where they met their death. Luyanda was accompanying Sithembiso to play pool when men, armed with AK-47 rifles, arrived and opened fire.

"This place is not safe for anyone. I am happy with the heavy police presence. They are patrolling our streets day and night. The question is, how long will they be here? They must arrest all those involved. I plead with [Police Minister Bheki] Cele to bring those killers to me. I want them to tell me why they killed my children. They must be paraded everywhere, including in the media," Mjoli said.

Outside the tavern, elderly people were performing a ritual. They put soil mixed with blood into a bucket.

Sithembiso Mjoli smiling, leaning against a wall
Sithembiso Mjoli was killed at a tavern in Soweto.
A woman said the blood was that of Njabulo Ndlangisa, 29. Ndlangisa and his younger brother, Mlondi, 27, were also among the victims.

The woman said they were taking the blood to his home in uMzimkhulu , KwaZulu-Natal.


A few paces away, the tavern owner, who refused to be interviewed, sat inside a white Toyota Quantum with five other men.

"I don't want to speak about this. Anyone who wants to talk to me about this must first obtain permission from the police. I am not well. I am not ready to speak," he said.


