Tavern tragedy: We need laws that favour the police, not criminals – KwaZulu-Natal MEC

Kaveel Singh
KwaZulu-Natal's acting MEC for community safety and liaison, Jomo Sibiya.
KwaZulu-Natal's acting MEC for community safety and liaison, Jomo Sibiya.
  • Jomo Sibiya called for laws to be amended in order for the police to use more lethal force against criminals.
  • He said the police were often on the backfoot because the law favoured criminals over authorities.
  • Sibiya also called on communities to stop consuming high quantities of alcohol.

The laws in South Africa favour criminals and need to be amended to assist in the fight against crime, said KwaZulu-Natal's acting MEC for community safety and liaison, Jomo Sibiya.

"I've been told in South Africa a criminal can shoot you, but once they turn their back, you cannot shoot that criminal because he is no longer a threat to you. It cannot be that way, that's not how the law should work," said Sibiya on Monday.

He was speaking at the Samkelisiwe Tavern in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, where four people were shot and killed on Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred just hours before 15 people were shot and killed in the Nomzamo Tavern tragedy in Soweto.

The incidents magnified concerns around safety at taverns and its compliance with the law.

Sibiya said the state could not allow criminals to "continue this way".

"If police have to deal with thugs in any manner [they want], let them do it, because our people are dying. Week in and out, people are taking the law into their own hands because know the police cannot do anything."

He was particularly angered that criminals, depending on the context, could not be shot in the back after attacking a police officer.

"You've been shot and a criminal can turn his back, and is not considered a threat. Police will be arrested because he shot someone who is not a threat. That is a stupid law, I'm saying it.

"We cannot have laws that protect criminals – we need laws that give authority to the state and the police. The state must be respected."

Sweetwaters shooting

He bemoaned the population spike in Sweetwaters, saying the area had a population of 46 000 people in 2011, but now had 300 000 residents.

"People have moved up [population growth], but the number of police stations remains one. It is under-capacitated, with no resources. This cannot continue. We need to deal with crime in the Sweetwaters area... crime is rife in this area, especially the contact crimes."

Sibiya lamented that police were being restricted from doing their work because of the law.  

"Our police are stripped of their authority. Some legislation does not empower them."

He then turned his attention to alcohol, saying it was a scourge in society.

"Our people believe that every day, every morning and every night they must drink. If you look at this area, there is a shisanyama here, bottle store here, car wash here, restaurant here and a tavern here. It is an alcohol-spree area. A precinct of alcohol. Everyone who comes here know they will drink here.

"There are some that will drink innocently, but most won't."

He also questioned the liquor authority, who had given permission to the 163 taverns presently operating in the area.

"There are also more than 50 bottle stores. Alcohol is taking over... our country cannot be destroyed by alcohol. It has become a crime-breeding substance, which is driving our people insane."

