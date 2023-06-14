Vice-chancellor Kupe leaves University of Pretoria early, after delayed all-clear on sexual harassment

Professor Tawana Kupe resigned just six months before his term was scheduled to end.

The UP council had concluded an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Kupe.

Kupe told News24 he was proud to leave behind a stable institution.

University of Pretoria (UP) vice-chancellor Professor Tawana Kupe will leave the institution next month, having been cleared of a sexual harassment allegation which was investigated by the organisation.

It's understood UP's handling of the probe into the claims may have contributed to Kupe's decision to end his tenure six months early.

His term was due to end in January next year - but, on Tuesday, the UP council chairperson, Kuseni Dlamini, announced that Kupe had tendered his resignation and would be leaving the institution on 31 July.

Kupe was appointed in January 2019.

In October last year, parliamentarians asked him about the allegation when UP's management appeared before a meeting of the portfolio committee on higher education.

When asked about the claim, Kupe said he couldn't comment on it, adding that he would leave it to an investigation.

UP student newspaper Perdeby quoted Kupe as saying he feared "absolutely no investigation".

While Nehawu's branch secretary, Goitsemang Mathekga, told the meeting the union had received several anonymous complaints about the case, details regarding the allegation remained a mystery.

Mathekga said the concerns were raised with the registrar.

It was also alleged at the meeting that the complainant had allegedly been offered a senior position, seemingly in exchange for her silence.

On Tuesday afternoon, the university said an independent probe into the claims was concluded earlier this year after officials received an anonymous email which made the allegation against Kupe last year.

"While the outcomes of investigation are strictly confidential, no evidence was found to support the allegations of wrongdoing at the university," Rikus Delport, the spokesperson for the university, said.

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday evening, Kupe said he turns 60 in December and took the decision to resign before his term ended to give the UP adequate time to look for a successor.

"If I went for a second term, I would have had to retire at 65, and that is a bit young to retire as a scholar. I've always promised myself that I would retire as an academic, not a bureaucrat."

He said he had two books to finish next year and would be seeking opportunities abroad, where there was no retirement age for academics.

"I had to look at myself, I'm not getting younger, and management has taken a knock on my academic output. I haven't taken a sabbatical since I did my PhD in the 1990s. I was acting like a mercenary, not taking proper leave.

"Additionally, I would like to use the next few month to transition into a more academic role. I aim to make a further contribution to the work in which I have been successfully involved within university networks," he said.

Kupe said he was proud to leave behind a stable institution.

News24 understands that Kupe was angered because the university council took months to investigate the complaints - and, when he was cleared, they didn't announce it publicly.

An insider said:

He had these complaints hanging over him for months; there was growing tension between him and the council because it was taking so long. The UP is a very conservative institution that is very risk-averse. A forensic investigation cleared him after seven months.

In Tuesday's announcement, Dlamini thanked Kupe for his contribution throughout his tenure.

Dlamini said the council would immediately initiate the process of finding a suitable successor to lead the institution.

"We are committed to conducting a comprehensive search to identify a suitably qualified individual, who will lead the university into the future," he said.



