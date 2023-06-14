7h ago

Share

Vice-chancellor Kupe leaves University of Pretoria early, after delayed all-clear on sexual harassment

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
University of Pretoria vice-chancellor and principal Tawana Kupe has resigned.
University of Pretoria vice-chancellor and principal Tawana Kupe has resigned.
Supplied
  • Professor Tawana Kupe resigned just six months before his term was scheduled to end. 
  • The UP council had concluded an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Kupe.
  • Kupe told News24 he was proud to leave behind a stable institution.

University of Pretoria (UP) vice-chancellor Professor Tawana Kupe will leave the institution next month, having been cleared of a sexual harassment allegation which was investigated by the organisation.

It's understood UP's handling of the probe into the claims may have contributed to Kupe's decision to end his tenure six months early.

His term was due to end in January next year - but, on Tuesday, the UP council chairperson, Kuseni Dlamini, announced that Kupe had tendered his resignation and would be leaving the institution on 31 July.

Kupe was appointed in January 2019.

In October last year, parliamentarians asked him about the allegation when UP's management appeared before a meeting of the portfolio committee on higher education.

When asked about the claim, Kupe said he couldn't comment on it, adding that he would leave it to an investigation.

UP student newspaper Perdeby quoted Kupe as saying he feared "absolutely no investigation".

While Nehawu's branch secretary, Goitsemang Mathekga, told the meeting the union had received several anonymous complaints about the case, details regarding the allegation remained a mystery.

READ | University of Pretoria vice-chancellor resigns, will leave post in July

Mathekga said the concerns were raised with the registrar.

It was also alleged at the meeting that the complainant had allegedly been offered a senior position, seemingly in exchange for her silence.

On Tuesday afternoon, the university said an independent probe into the claims was concluded earlier this year after officials received an anonymous email which made the allegation against Kupe last year.

"While the outcomes of investigation are strictly confidential, no evidence was found to support the allegations of wrongdoing at the university," Rikus Delport, the spokesperson for the university, said.

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday evening, Kupe said he turns 60 in December and took the decision to resign before his term ended to give the UP adequate time to look for a successor.

"If I went for a second term, I would have had to retire at 65, and that is a bit young to retire as a scholar. I've always promised myself that I would retire as an academic, not a bureaucrat."

He said he had two books to finish next year and would be seeking opportunities abroad, where there was no retirement age for academics.

"I had to look at myself, I'm not getting younger, and management has taken a knock on my academic output. I haven't taken a sabbatical since I did my PhD in the 1990s. I was acting like a mercenary, not taking proper leave.

ALSO READ | UCT council chairperson resigns amid governance crisis probe

"Additionally, I would like to use the next few month to transition into a more academic role. I aim to make a further contribution to the work in which I have been successfully involved within university networks," he said. 

Kupe said he was proud to leave behind a stable institution.

News24 understands that Kupe was angered because the university council took months to investigate the complaints - and, when he was cleared, they didn't announce it publicly.

An insider said:

He had these complaints hanging over him for months; there was growing tension between him and the council because it was taking so long. The UP is a very conservative institution that is very risk-averse. A forensic investigation cleared him after seven months.

In Tuesday's announcement, Dlamini thanked Kupe for his contribution throughout his tenure.

Dlamini said the council would immediately initiate the process of finding a suitable successor to lead the institution.

"We are committed to conducting a comprehensive search to identify a suitably qualified individual, who will lead the university into the future," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of pretoriatawana kupegautengtshwaneeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry will be finalised before her term ends in October?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there's no chance of that happening
93% - 1256 votes
Yes, there's still time to course correct
7% - 94 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of...

26m ago

LISTEN LIVE | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.35
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.95
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
971.15
-0.5%
Palladium
1,359.83
+0.6%
Gold
1,949.46
+0.3%
Silver
23.86
+0.8%
Brent Crude
74.29
+3.3%
Top 40
72,661
+0.2%
All Share
78,055
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,555
+1.7%
Industrial 25
104,679
-0.8%
Financial 15
16,004
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

2h ago

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

1h ago

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo