Tax-evading Portuguese fugitive arrested in SA denied bail

Malibongwe Dayimani
A Portuguese fugitive has been denied bail.
  • A Portuguese national wanted in his country for tax evasion and money laundering has been denied bail in South Africa.
  • Joao Manuel de Oliveira Rendeiro, 69, was caught hiding out in Umhlanga, Durban, on 24 November. 
  • He fled Portugal soon after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September.

Portuguese fugitive Joao Manuel de Oliveira Rendeiro has been denied bail by the Verulam Magistrate's Court, in Durban. 

The 69-year-old was arrested by Interpol in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban, on 24 November at 07:00. 

He had been on the Interpol's Red List since fleeing Portugal soon after being sentenced to 10 years in jail for tax evasion and money laundering worth 31 million euros.

He appealed the sentence but the Portuguese authorities later realised he had absconded and issued a Red Notice.

In denying Rendeiro bail on Friday, magistrate Rajesh Parshotham said the Portuguese national was a flight risk and his release on bail would undermine the proper functioning of the criminal justice system, including the bail system. 

Rendeiro had the right to appeal the denial of bail by serving a notice of intention to appeal to the State within 14 days of the judgment, said National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara. 

She added any appeal against the refusal of bail by a magistrate's court would be heard by the High Court.

The police previously revealed Rendeiro's arrest came after the head of the Judicial Police of Portugal, Luis Neves, told national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole about Rendeiro during a bilateral meeting at the 89th Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sitole had committed the police to tracking and tracing the fugitive after it emerged he may be hiding in South Africa, the police said at the time of his arrest.

Interpol NCB members in Pretoria, acting on the Interpol Red Notice, traced Rendeiro to a location in Umhlanga Rocks where he was arrested.

The police said the Portuguese authority welcomed the news of Rendeiro's arrest and sent words of gratitude and praise to Sitole and the police.

Ramkisson-Kara added South African authorities also received a second international warrant from Portugal for Rendiero's arrest. 

She said this case pertained to charges of computer forgery, and forgery of bulletins and minutes. 

For this, he was sentenced to five years and eight months' imprisonment.

This sentence was finalised even though Rendeiro had appealed right up to Portugal's apex court, added Ramkisson-Kara.

