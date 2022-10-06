39m ago

add bookmark

Taxi association mourns loss of driver killed in Camps Bay shooting

accreditation
Marvin Charles and Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three people were shot in Camps Bay.
Three people were shot in Camps Bay.
Bertram Malgas
  • Taxi association Cata said two of its affiliate drivers were among three people shot in Camps Bay on Wednesday over a route dispute. 
  • One of the drivers died at the scene, and another is critically injured in hospital. 
  • A third person not associated with the taxi industry was killed in the crossfire. 

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) said the shocking shooting in Camps Bay was caused by a long-standing route rights question.

Cata public relations officer Mkululeko Sityebi told News24 three people, and not two were shot on Wednesday.

Two of the men were taxi drivers affiliated with Cata and belonged to the Hout Bay Taxi Association.

One died at the scene, and the second driver was taken to hospital, critically injured by the bullets that flew in the glamorous suburb. 

A third person not linked to the taxi industry, whose identity has not been released officially, was also killed in the crossfire, Sityebi said.

At the root of the problem, he added, was the fact only MyCiTi buses have a permit for the Camps Bay route. 


Sityebi said Cata and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations have been at odds over who had the right to take taxi passengers to the Cape Town CBD. 

He would not apportion blame for the shooting but said the issue had been bubbling under since the integrated rapid transit taxi route buyouts by the City of Cape Town for its new bus service. 

MyCiTi buses have dedicated exclusive use lanes, with passengers paying through a card-based fare system. Typically, the buses' shareholders include taxi associations or bus companies, with many driven by retrained taxi drivers.

Sityebi said no taxi association had an operating permit for that route due to MyCiTi being the only operating permit holder. 

He added details about the shooting remained sketchy but understood one driver was shot in his taxi.

"There is no clarity on who has the right to operate at the same time." 

Taxis were operating on Thursday, despite the tension. 

Sityebi did not want to release the name of the dead victim to give his family some privacy as they grieved.

The police and City of Cape Town said they have included the possibility of conflict between taxi operators in the scope of their investigations. 

The City's safety MMC, JP Smith, said information available suggested it might be due to friction over taxi routes between Hout Bay and Camps Bay.

READ | Two shot dead in Camps Bay, suspects flee

The City has increased its safety deployments in the area, as it did in Nyanga during a long and violent dispute there which was eventually resolved.

The Western Cape Department of Transport is still thrashing out a peace agreement over the contested B97 route between Bellville and Paarl after a deadly conflict. 

It was closed in July 2021 after a series of deadly shootings, and negotiators are now working on a 50/50 route sharing agreement.

The chairperson of the Camps Bay Community Policing Forum, Alan Marsh, told News24 the shooting was unusual for Camps Bay.

"It is very unusual. Usually, we have alcohol-related incidents." 

Camps Bay is extremely popular with local and international visitors for its long flat beach, rock formations and strip of restaurants and bars perfectly poised for sunset selfies.  

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and pledged to help the police track down the shooters.

Allen said:

Regardless of the motive, which is unknown at this stage, these types of events should not occur in any area across the Western Cape or the country for that matter.
 

"I want to assure both locals and those not from our shores that we will do everything in our power to apprehend these unscrupulous characters."

He also forwarded a social media post that might be of help to the police to the relevant authorities and has called on anyone with information to contact the police. 

The province is also about to activate its tourism safety officers in the Cape Town CBD and on Table Mountain National Park trails as it gears up for what it hopes will be a bumper tourist season.

Chrysalis graduates would also be incorporated into this programme.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis had been scheduled to attend a simulated rescue and first aid demonstration at Camps Bay by some of the City's 600 lifeguards, but this was called off on Thursday. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape amalgamated taxi associationcape townwestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 790 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9165 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1076 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.07
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.63
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,710.82
-0.3%
Silver
20.46
-0.9%
Palladium
2,283.50
+1.1%
Platinum
922.50
+0.0%
Brent-ruolie
93.37
+1.7%
Top 40
59,380
+0.3%
All Share
65,806
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,192
-0.8%
Industrial 25
79,968
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,004
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

7h ago

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo