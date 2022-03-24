1h ago

add bookmark

Taxi associations hand over list of demands after violent Cape protest

accreditation
Jenni Evans and Nicole McCain
  • Taxi operators have called for the easing of regulations to make it easier to operate.
  • Industry associations marched to the provincial legislature on Thursday to hand over a memorandum of demands.
  • The protest action became violent in some parts of Cape Town, with vehicles torched and stoned.

Taxi operators marched to the provincial legislature in the Cape Town CBD on Thursday to hand over a list of demands, which called for, among others, the scrapping of industry-specific legislation, and making it easier to obtain licences.

Thousands of taxi operators travelled into the city centre on Thursday, causing major traffic congestion on the N2. The protest turned violent in some areas, with three buses set alight and other vehicles stoned.

The march was approved from Hanover Street to the provincial legislature in Wale Street. A convoy of taxis left Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Thursday morning, causing heavy traffic congestion along the N2 as it moved towards the city centre.

Commuters had to get out of their taxis outside the CBD and walk the rest of the way in, as street vendors packed up quickly in case there was trouble.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Taxi operators strike in Cape Town

Taxi associations marched to the premier's office to voice their grievances and to hand over a three page memorandum.

They were unhappy that Premier Alan Winde was not there to fetch the memorandum of grievances himself, and wanted someone more senior that Mark Striker, the chairperson of the Road Transportation Board, who stood waiting, surrounded by public order police with shields and stun grenades at the ready.

The drivers and operators sang that Helen Zille was "misruling" the province, in reference to the DA Federal Council chairperson. The DA is the majority party in the Western Cape legislature. 

While waiting in the heat, the group also sang uMshini wam', a song popularised by former president Jacob Zuma. 

Finally, Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) general secretary Nceba Enge took the megaphone and pleaded with the taxi operators to allow Andre Joemat, head of the corporate service centre in the department of the premier, to accept their memorandum. 

Police keep watch as 1000s of taxi drivers and sup
Thousands of taxi drivers and supporters march to the Western Cape Legislature to hand over a memorandum of demands on Thursday.

He said if nothing was done about their grievances after it was handed to Winde by Joemat, they would be back.

In the memorandum, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Codeta claimed taxis were unfairly impounded, even when they were under transfer, or when the licences were in the process of being replaced or renewed.

"We demand the City of Cape Town and law enforcement stop impounding our minibus taxis, as this has a negative impact on our livelihood," the memorandum said.

They are the umbrella bodies for the taxi associations that operated in the province, and their affiliates were identifiable by the marshal bibs they wore. 

READ | SA is going through a commuter rail revolution

The memorandum also called for the amendment of a section of the City's traffic bylaw, which authorised an official to impound vehicles in the interest of the safety of the public, without prior written notice.

"We demand this bylaw be changed as a matter of urgency," the memorandum said.

The taxi operators also called for the scrapping of "Admin Marks".

Admin Marks are placed on the eNaTis records of Western Cape citizens who had an outstanding warrant of arrest for a traffic offence. Warrants of arrest were only issued when a traffic fine was not paid or the vehicle owner had failed to appear in court as directed.

However, this meant that public transport operators with an Admin Mark were not allowed to renew operating licences until their eNaTis records were cleared.

"This is a way of oppressing previously disadvantaged people who are trying to put bread and for their family [sic]," the memorandum stated.

An employee of the Golden Arrow Bus Company works
An employee of the Golden Arrow Bus Company works to be able to tow a bus that was set on fire during a strike by taxi associations, in Nyanga.

The taxi associations also called for operating permits to be finalised for the contentious B97 route. Conflict over the route between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville had seen flare-ups of taxi violence, with the Western Cape transport department ultimately closing the taxi route to allow for mediation.

In the memorandum, the taxi associations said permits were not awarded to the taxi industry in the same way they were issued to other public transport sectors, especially for the B97 route.

The associations also urged the provincial government to review the seven-year operating licence and instead issue indefinite permits, as well as automatically issue operating licences when operators purchased a new vehicle.

The taxi operators also requested that law enforcement officers refrain from stopping taxis during peak travelling hours when they were transporting commuters to and from work.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said associations had claimed "harassment from enforcement staff" as one of their grievances.

"The City is overrun by complaints about the behaviour of taxi drivers on our roads, across the metropole, on a daily basis. Our staff are duty-bound to enforce the law," he said. 

Employees of the Golden Arrow Bus Company prepare
Employees of the Golden Arrow Bus Company prepare to tow a bus that was set on fire during a strike by taxi associations, in Nyanga.

"We have said it in the past, but it bears repeating - we cannot exempt any group from the provisions of the National Road Traffic Act and the City's bylaws."

He urged the industry to be part of "positive change".

"Instead of heaping misery on law-abiding citizens, these associations should do some introspection on their actions and behaviour, and how they can bring about a positive change. Stoning and petrol-bombing other transport and service vehicles is not the answer," said Smith.

Police

The march was heavily policed by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the police. 

In a statement issued on Thursday, Winde said the incidents of violence were "perpetrated by a particular grouping inside the industry, supported by opportunistic criminals".

He vowed to use "all regulatory and legislative mechanisms" to deal with the violence, including suspending or withdrawing operating licences.

Police had yet to make any arrests for acts of public violence during Thursday's taxi protest, said police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

After handing over the memorandum, the taxi operators returned to their vehicles. There was an incident near a bagel shop where an object was thrown at a Blue Dot taxi, with some of the marchers angry that the driver was still operating.

He was immediately surrounded by police so that he could make a U-turn and leave safely, while a woman in the passenger seat gave him a tongue lashing.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townwestern capecape towncrimeproteststraffic
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 4510 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 1941 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 389 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.54
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
19.18
+1.6%
Rand - Euro
16.01
+1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+2.2%
Gold
1,964.16
+1.0%
Silver
25.82
+2.8%
Palladium
2,551.00
+1.1%
Platinum
1,034.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
121.60
+5.0%
Top 40
67,690
-0.8%
All Share
74,350
-0.7%
Resource 10
83,484
+0.3%
Industrial 25
79,520
-1.8%
Financial 15
17,038
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo