Taxi boss, 3 others found guilty of murdering businessman Wandile Bozwana

Taxi boss Vusi Reginald Mathibela and three other men were, on Thursday, convicted in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the 2015 murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Mathibela (also known as Vusi Khekhe), 36; Sipho Patrick Hudla, 40; Matamela Robert Mutapa, 46; and Bonginkosi Paul Khuma, 42, were convicted of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

Bozwana was murdered in a suspected hit on 2 October 2015.

He and his business associate, Mpho Baloyi, had just returned from Johannesburg when they were gunned down at the Garsfontein off-ramp in Pretoria.

The four men were arrested between 2015 and 2016.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Mathibela was previously released on R50 000 bail, but was re-arrested in 2019 after he violated his bail conditions.

Mahanjana said his bail money was forfeited to the State, and that he had been in custody since.

The matter was postponed to 4 August for sentencing proceedings.