3h ago

add bookmark

Taxi boss, 3 others found guilty of murdering businessman Wandile Bozwana

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Taxi boss Vusi Reginald Mathibela and three other men were convicted in the Pretoria High Court for the 2015 murder of business Wandile Bozwana.
Taxi boss Vusi Reginald Mathibela and three other men were convicted in the Pretoria High Court for the 2015 murder of business Wandile Bozwana.
PHOTO: Supplied by NPA

Taxi boss Vusi Reginald Mathibela and three other men were, on Thursday, convicted in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the 2015 murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Mathibela (also known as Vusi Khekhe), 36; Sipho Patrick Hudla, 40; Matamela Robert Mutapa, 46; and Bonginkosi Paul Khuma, 42, were convicted of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition. 

Bozwana was murdered in a suspected hit on 2 October 2015.

He and his business associate, Mpho Baloyi, had just returned from Johannesburg when they were gunned down at the Garsfontein off-ramp in Pretoria.

READ | Lawyers for Bozwana murder accused claim they were barred from accessing their clients in prison

The four men were arrested between 2015 and 2016.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Mathibela was previously released on R50 000 bail, but was re-arrested in 2019 after he violated his bail conditions.

Mahanjana said his bail money was forfeited to the State, and that he had been in custody since.

The matter was postponed to 4 August for sentencing proceedings.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wandile bozwanapretoriagautengcourtscrime and courts
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 1615 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 788 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 1421 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.94
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.56
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.80
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,823.79
+0.1%
Silver
20.99
+0.2%
Palladium
1,866.50
+1.2%
Platinum
916.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
110.05
-1.5%
Top 40
59,019
0.0%
All Share
65,295
0.0%
Resource 10
64,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
74,589
0.0%
Financial 15
15,330
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo