1h ago

add bookmark

Taxi boss shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A taxi boss was shot dead.
A taxi boss was shot dead.
iStock

A taxi owner was found dead near Mandeni on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 40-year-old man was shot at 16:45 on the R102, near Amatikulu Bridge.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the body was found approximately 80 metres from his bullet-riddled car.

Taxi boss found with multiple gunshot wounds 80m from his car.
shooting
Taxi boss found with multiple gunshot wounds 80m from his car.

"Paramedics declared the patient [dead] on scene," IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

He said the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

shooting
Taxi boss found with multiple gunshot wounds 80m from his car.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said there were two other people in the vicinity during the shooting. They also sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.

"Charges of murder and attempted murder have been opened for investigation by Nyoni SAPS," said Gwala.

No arrests have been made.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Man arrested for KwaZulu-Natal taxi shooting that claimed 12 lives
Bolt driver shot dead, colleague 'linked to the incident' suspended
Officer injured in Wynberg taxi chase
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 813 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 899 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-1.07)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-0.38)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.71)
Gold
1900.70
(+0.41)
Silver
24.23
(+0.32)
Platinum
855.50
(-0.95)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2339.01
(+2.12)
All Share
55394.23
(+0.62)
Top 40
51041.59
(+0.63)
Financial 15
9733.28
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
75514.83
(+0.26)
Resource 10
54782.05
(+1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo