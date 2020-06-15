Taxi driver and his right-hand man shot 'in cold blood' in Bishop Lavis - report

A taxi driver and his "gaartjie" (door guard) were shot and killed in broad daylight in Bishop Lavis in the Western Cape.

The driver died at the steering wheel while his right-hand man was shot while he attempted to flee.

Police say no one has been arrested.

A taxi driver and his "gaartjie" (door guard) were shot and killed in broad daylight in Bishop Lavis in the Western Cape on Thursday, Son reported.

The driver, 50, and Graham Maart, 30, were reportedly "shot in cold blood" in Maitland Street.

Jackson reportedly drove into a lamppost after shots were fired at his taxi and died behind the steering wheel.

Maart reportedly tried to run away, but was shot down a few metres from the taxi.

Jackson's daughter, Tami, wrote on Facebook: "[On Thursday] evening we received the news that my dad had died. He was shot and killed by ruthless gangsters who felt entitled to his money.

"My dad was a taxi driver for many years. He risked his life on the road every day to earn an honest living, even when he knew how dangerous the industry had become after being infiltrated with organised crime syndicates.





"There are no words to describe how angry I am. I am angry because I'm tired of honest, hard-working people being subjected to violence every day. I am angry that our criminal justice system is so dysfunctional that those who harm others are hardly brought to book. I am angry that our country is a literal crime scene with innocent people always being at the mercy of gangsters who feel no remorse for the crime they commit.



"I'm also deeply saddened by his death. I will never get to see or speak to him again. I will never get to take him out for that beer-tasting tour I promised him. I will never receive his silly phone calls again. And family gatherings will never be the same without him. RIP Daddy. I will miss you dearly. You didn't deserve to have your life taken away like this," she wrote.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela told News24 that Bishop Lavis police were investigating the circumstances of the incident.

"A case of double murder has been opened for investigation and no arrests have been made as yet. Police urge anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler