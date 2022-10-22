Taxi driver arrested after girl, 2, killed in collision

A two-year-old Lavender Hill girl was knocked down and killed by a taxi driver on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested.

The CPF said the road where the child was killed is a very busy and congested one.

The incident unfolded in full view of residents on St Alexander Street.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that a 29-year-old taxi driver was arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

"The suspect is expected to make his court appearance on Monday in Wynberg," Traut added.

Lavender Hill Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairman Gavin Walbrugh told News24 that an hour after the incident, the child's body remained in the street where she was killed.

"It is unknown if the taxi driver was speeding, however several residents said the driver was driving at a reasonable speed. This road is a very congested road, and it is always full of people walking up and down, standing and sitting, so it's very likely that everyone that was on the scene at the time saw what had happened but are afraid to speak up," said Walbrugh.

The CPF said that it does not look like the family of the little girl has been notified yet but that they are working with the community to locate the girl's family.

"Right now, we can confirm a man has since been arrested and detained at the police station. The residents as well as the CPF are in shock. It's always difficult for us when we hear that a child has been seriously injured in such a situation. We hope that whoever might have seen what took place comes forward with information to the police so the investigation can commence as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is urged to call Steenberg SAPS on 0217029000.



