1h ago

add bookmark

Taxi driver arrested after girl, 2, killed in collision

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A two-year-old girl was knocked down and killed in Lavender Hill on Saturday afternoon. (Supplied, Lavender Hill CPF)
A two-year-old girl was knocked down and killed in Lavender Hill on Saturday afternoon. (Supplied, Lavender Hill CPF)
  • A two-year-old Lavender Hill girl was knocked down and killed by a taxi driver on Saturday afternoon.
  • Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested. 
  • The CPF said the road where the child was killed is a very busy and congested one. 

A two-year-old girl was knocked down and killed by a well-known taxi driver in Lavender Hill on Saturday afternoon.

The incident unfolded in full view of residents on St Alexander Street.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that a 29-year-old taxi driver was arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

"The suspect is expected to make his court appearance on Monday in Wynberg," Traut added. 

Lavender Hill Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairman Gavin Walbrugh told News24 that an hour after the incident, the child's body remained in the street where she was killed.

"It is unknown if the taxi driver was speeding, however several residents said the driver was driving at a reasonable speed. This road is a very congested road, and it is always full of people walking up and down, standing and sitting, so it's very likely that everyone that was on the scene at the time saw what had happened but are afraid to speak up," said Walbrugh. 

The CPF said that it does not look like the family of the little girl has been notified yet but that they are working with the community to locate the girl's family.

"Right now, we can confirm a man has since been arrested and detained at the police station. The residents as well as the CPF are in shock. It's always difficult for us when we hear that a child has been seriously injured in such a situation. We hope that whoever might have seen what took place comes forward with information to the police so the investigation can commence as soon as possible.    

Anyone with information is urged to call Steenberg SAPS on 0217029000. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capeaccidents
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 3848 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12077 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
41% - 17606 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
22% - 9195 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.84
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,657.90
0.0%
Silver
19.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
59,091
-0.4%
All Share
65,539
-0.4%
Resource 10
61,165
+1.3%
Industrial 25
78,405
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,910
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo