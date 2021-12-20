32m ago

Taxi driver killed between Stilfontein and Potchefstroom, his cellphone and wallet found at scene

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
A forensics expert examines a crime scene.
A forensics expert examines a crime scene.
Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file
  • Police are looking for the killers of a taxi driver who was shot on Sunday evening.
  • The 48-year-old man was driving from Klerksdorp to Johannesburg when he was killed.
  • According to the police, his wallet and phone were found at the scene.

A 48-year-old taxi driver was shot dead while on his way to Johannesburg from Klerksdorp on Sunday night, and the perpetrators disappeared into the night.

North West police spokesperson Captain Amanda Funani said the man was driving between Stilfontein and Potchefstroom at around 18.30 when he was shot.

Nothing, she said, was taken from him.

She added:

His wallet and phone were found at the scene. He was shot three times.

Funani said information at the police's disposal was that a fellow taxi driver spotted the victim's taxi along the road with its hazards lights on.

"Upon checking, he found the driver lying in a pool of blood. He also realised that the vehicle's windows were shattered. The incident was ultimately reported to the police and the victim was certified dead on the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had what appeared to be gunshot wounds on the upper body.  The motive for the killing is still unknown and investigation into the matter continues," she added.

Anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation can contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Sello Molatha on 082 856 1125 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be sent via My SAPS app.   

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and urged the public to come forward and help the police in arresting the perpetrators.

