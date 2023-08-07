1h ago

Share

Taxi drivers chase school children in day of violence in Cape Town

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An aeroplane comes in to land as a fire burns a small business on the Cape Flats.
An aeroplane comes in to land as a fire burns a small business on the Cape Flats.
Ashraf Hendricks
  • A truck driver describes his narrow escape after his vehicle was torched by a mob.
  • The situation is especially volatile in Philippi, where there was a standoff between police and stone throwers.
  • Taxi drivers, who wore balaclavas to cover their faces, targeted pupils and people going to work.  

Criminals have taken advantage of the taxi shutdown by hijacking vehicles, looting shops and burning infrastructure. One of our reporters also witnessed taxi drivers directly taking part in the violence that enveloped parts of Cape Town on Monday, GroundUp reported.

The situation is especially volatile in Philippi, where there was a standoff between police and stone throwers. Now and then police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd but people kept coming back and burning tyres on the road.

Stalls around the Philippi Mall and Philippi Plaza have been looted and damaged. It’s not safe for motorists; passing private cars are being stoned.

'I pleaded for my life'

Simon Filander’s truck was burnt to ashes in Philippi.

Filander said he was driving from Nyanga to Mitchells Plain via Philippi when his truck was stoned by a group of more than 100 youths. He said the incident happened at the corners of Emms Drive and Govan Mbeki Road after 09:00.

“The people had blocked the road with stones and tyres so I could not speed off. They stoned the truck and shouted that I should stop and get out. I complied. I pleaded for my life and asked them not to hurt me because I have small children. They asked me to run and from a distance I could see the car burning,” said Filander.

taxi protest,protests,philippi
Burning tyres were a common site in Philippi on Monday.
GroundUp Sandiso Phaliso

“When I woke up this morning, I never thought this would happen to me. I’m sad but at the same time happy I’m not hurt,” he said.

“I did not know where to go and because I am a coloured person I am different from everyone there,” Filander said. “I was scared.”

He said he had to ask for refuge at a nearby house. A woman allowed him to sit at her house while police came to escort Filander out of the area.

taxi strike,protests
This is Simon Filander’s burnt out truck. He escaped physically unhurt.
GroundUp Sandiso Phaliso

'Everyone else is looting so I decided to join'

We spoke to some of the looters and stone throwers. Some are as young as 13. One young person told us: “Everyone else is looting so I decided to join. I’m not a taxi driver. The taxi shutdown got out of control and people like myself have taken advantage of the situation. I can’t stop it myself because no one is going to listen.”

One youth said that he and his friends had attempted to break into the Junction Mall in Philippi but were stopped by law enforcement.

“People are participating in this violence because of the hype around it. We are gaining nothing except damaging people’s cars and property. Every car that passes here is stoned unless you are known around the area or people are scared of you. If we see you are scared, we attack but if we suspect you might be armed with a firearm or the car is full of men no one touches you,” he said.

READ | Cape Town taxi strike: Two people killed, 3 injured and several roads blocked

Stalls at the corner of New Eisleben Road were damaged and looted and tyres burnt on the road. Another young person told GroundUp he managed to take some clothing and electrical appliances that were sold at these stalls.

“We want to get our hands on anything valuable that might be useful to us to sell,” he said.

taxi strike,protests
A small business selling zinc and wooden shacks along New Eisleben Road was set alight after it was looted on Monday by youths who had blocked almost every major intersection in Philippi. This might be the same fire as the one in the top photograph with the aeroplane.
GroundUp Sandiso Phaliso

Learners chased by taxi drivers wearing balaclavas 

David Maynier, the provincial education minister, said the strike had prevented over 450 000 pupils and nearly 17 500 staff from getting to school on Monday. He said this “is a devastating loss of teaching and learning time that our children simply cannot afford”.

In Samora Machel, Philippi, teachers and pupils ran away when they were chased by taxi drivers.

About 20 staff at Weltevreden Primary School as well as pupils were standing outside the school gates when the drivers arrived.

Thembinkosi Gura, the school’s caretaker, said he was hesitant to open the gates because he received threats that all operating schools would be burned with people inside.

A few moments later as children made their way to the school with their parents, taxi drivers from the nearby taxi rank started throwing stones and using their vehicles to chase people.

LIVE | Taxi strike: 'We won't negotiate with a gun to our heads' - Cape Town mayor

Besides pupils, they also targeted people going to work. The taxi drivers wore balaclavas to cover their faces.

A Grade 5 pupil at Weltevreden said he was at the school gates waiting for it to open when he was chased by men carrying big stones, telling him to go home.

A Grade 8 pupil from Philippi Secondary said he was on his way to school when he saw other pupils running back so he ran with them.

“I won’t go to school tomorrow”, he said.

Business and daycare centres in the area were closed on Monday.

Trains affected

Metrorail acting regional manager, Raymond Maseko, said that train services had been affected by the taxi strike as staff were not able to get to work.

Maseko said train services were curtailed by about 20% in the morning, but were operating normally in the afternoon.

He said the Cape Town to Nyanga line was most affected, with the first trains running from 05:30 rather than the usual 04:30 departure time.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
santacowestern capecape towntransportcrime and courtsprotests
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the Competition Commission is out of line for its crackdown on e-commerce platforms?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was long overdue
48% - 730 votes
Yes, it seems like overreach
52% - 795 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Cape Town taxi strike turns volatile after two deaths, while thousands still left stranded

9h ago

LISTEN | Cape Town taxi strike turns volatile after two deaths, while thousands still left stranded
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

10h ago

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.67
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.86
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.54
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
921.28
-0.3%
Palladium
1,240.19
-1.9%
Gold
1,936.38
-0.3%
Silver
23.11
-2.2%
Brent Crude
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,586
-0.0%
All Share
77,014
+0.1%
Resource 10
60,509
+0.1%
Industrial 25
106,867
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,244
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo