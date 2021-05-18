1h ago

add bookmark

Taxi drivers' reckless driving caused by poor working conditions, study shows

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sixteen people have been injured when a taxi crashed into a pole.
Sixteen people have been injured when a taxi crashed into a pole.
Supplied by ER24
  • A research study done by an occupational therapist at the University of Witwatersrand has revealed that poor working conditions contribute to the number of minibus taxi crashes on the roads.
  • The study was done after a minibus taxi driver lost his arm when a private vehicle hit him in 2010.
  • As a solution to the crashes, Dr Lee Randall looked to the Vision Zero philosophy, which originated in Sweden in the 1990s and is premised on the view that no loss of life is ethically acceptable.

A research study done by an occupational therapist at the University of the Witwatersrand has revealed that poor working conditions contribute to the number of minibus taxi crashes in Johannesburg.

Bioethicist Dr Lee Randall's quest to find the real culprit for road crashes came after she treated a minibus taxi driver who lost his arm when a private vehicle hit him in 2010.

READ | Five killed in 'horrific' head-on crash between taxi and truck

The driver - an educated man - resorts to driving as a stop-gap job. However, he was left disabled and unemployed after the accident.

Randall said:

The public tends to vilify minibus taxi drivers and ascribe a high degree of moral responsibility to them, but this intuitive reasoning seems to disregard their work conditions and how these affect their driving behaviour.

In her research, Randall focused on the bioethics of road safety in the Johannesburg minibus taxi industry. The thesis is titled "Coffins on wheels": A bioethical study of work conditions, driver behaviour, and road safety in the Johannesburg minibus taxi industry explored taxi drivers' work conditions and the extent to which they are responsible for crashes.

"The taxi drivers I interviewed admitted to bad driving behaviour but linked this strongly to their work conditions," she added.

Driving risk management and driver training expert Eugene Herbert of MasterDrive said taxi drivers don't lack any skills. However, the spotlight should be on the drivers' work conditions.

The study showed that minibus taxi drivers work at least six days a week, 15 hours a day, with no UIF or overtime. They have to pay for their petrol, professional driving permits, licenses, taxi cleaning, and minor repairs.

"From these stressful realities, they generate meagre incomes, like wages of as little as R200 per week plus any 'leftover' fares on good days," she added.

In Johannesburg, minibus taxis are an indispensable mode of transport. They offer flexible and relatively affordable services to the vast majority of commuters and help reduce the social divide caused by apartheid geography.

Due to these conditions, taxi drivers' survival strategies include speeding and overloading.

Randall added that the operating principles of the Johannesburg minibus taxi industry are 'contra-constitutional' - they violate taxi drivers' labour rights and the human rights of drivers, passengers, and other road users.

Solution

As a solution to the unaddressed issues, Randall looked to the Vision Zero philosophy, which originated in Sweden in the 1990s and is premised on the view that no loss of life is ethically acceptable.

"Operationally, Vision Zero manifests in the Safe System approach to road safety, which assigns responsibilities both to road users and to system designers."

She added that the theory recognises that human beings are frail and that they make mistakes, and it is the job of the road traffic system to protect users from the consequences of these two realities.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
masterdrivelee randallgautengaccidentspublic transport
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
3% - 1237 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
12% - 4803 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
85% - 33702 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.04
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.93
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,868.33
+0.1%
Silver
28.46
+1.0%
Palladium
2,919.50
+0.6%
Platinum
1,236.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
69.46
+1.1%
Top 40
61,566
+0.6%
All Share
67,652
+0.7%
Resource 10
71,617
+1.4%
Industrial 25
83,926
-0.1%
Financial 15
12,737
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May 2021

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo