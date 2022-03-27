38m ago

add bookmark

Taxi killings: Court sentences 2 men to 2 life terms for gunning down 2 taxi bosses

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Makhimba Buthelezi and Thabani Ngwenya have been sentenced to two life terms for murder plus 14 years for attempted murder.
Makhimba Buthelezi and Thabani Ngwenya have been sentenced to two life terms for murder plus 14 years for attempted murder.
Michele D'ottavio, EyeEm, Getty Images
  • Two men were sentenced to two life terms for killing taxi bosses.
  • The pair were also sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder.
  • One of the men got a further 17 years.


The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg sentenced two men to two life terms for killing taxi bosses in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

Makhimba Buthelezi, 33 and Thabani Ngwenya, 36, were also sentenced to an additional 14 years for attempted murder. 

Buthelezi was handed another 15-year sentence for the unlawful possession of a firearm and a further two years for possession of ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Taxi owner Mzokhona Dlame, 47, was gunned down by the pair at his homestead on 19 December 2016.

Dlame sustained gunshot wounds to the head, neck and thigh. He was declared dead at the scene. 

READ | 3 people sentenced for 2019 murder of Free State taxi driver

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said another taxi owner, who was with Dlame at the time, escaped the ordeal unscathed. 

"Police opened murder and attempted murder cases at the Nongoma police station. Buthelezi was arrested at the Maphophoma area in Nongoma in August 2018. He was found in possession of a firearm, with nine rounds of ammunition," said Gwala.

Gwala added:

Ngwenya was arrested in Benoni, Gauteng, while attending an unrelated case for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Gwala said the police investigation linked Buthelezi and Ngwenya to another murder and attempted murder in Nongoma.

"On 17 October 2017, Mthuthuzeli Mchunu, 66, stood near his vehicle, near a service station, when two armed men emerged. They opened fire at him.

"He sustained injuries to the head and chest. Mchunu was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. A bystander was shot in the leg and was also taken to hospital.

"Mchunu was the chairperson of the Nongoma taxi association," said Gwala.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
makhimba buthelezithabani ngwenyalieutenant colonel nqobile gwalakwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgmurdercourts
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 5952 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 2523 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 548 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.58
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.24
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.01
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,958.20
0.0%
Silver
25.52
0.0%
Palladium
2,340.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,004.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
120.65
+1.3%
Top 40
67,578
-0.2%
All Share
74,325
-0.0%
Resource 10
82,078
-1.7%
Industrial 25
80,215
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,113
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo