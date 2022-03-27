Taxi killings: Court sentences 2 men to 2 life terms for gunning down 2 taxi bosses

Two men were sentenced to two life terms for killing taxi bosses.

The pair were also sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder.

One of the men got a further 17 years.





The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg sentenced two men to two life terms for killing taxi bosses in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

Makhimba Buthelezi, 33 and Thabani Ngwenya, 36, were also sentenced to an additional 14 years for attempted murder.

Buthelezi was handed another 15-year sentence for the unlawful possession of a firearm and a further two years for possession of ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Taxi owner Mzokhona Dlame, 47, was gunned down by the pair at his homestead on 19 December 2016.

Dlame sustained gunshot wounds to the head, neck and thigh. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said another taxi owner, who was with Dlame at the time, escaped the ordeal unscathed.

"Police opened murder and attempted murder cases at the Nongoma police station. Buthelezi was arrested at the Maphophoma area in Nongoma in August 2018. He was found in possession of a firearm, with nine rounds of ammunition," said Gwala.

Gwala added:

Ngwenya was arrested in Benoni, Gauteng, while attending an unrelated case for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Gwala said the police investigation linked Buthelezi and Ngwenya to another murder and attempted murder in Nongoma.

"On 17 October 2017, Mthuthuzeli Mchunu, 66, stood near his vehicle, near a service station, when two armed men emerged. They opened fire at him.

"He sustained injuries to the head and chest. Mchunu was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. A bystander was shot in the leg and was also taken to hospital.

"Mchunu was the chairperson of the Nongoma taxi association," said Gwala.





