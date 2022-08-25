Taxi operators torch four buses, state vehicle in retaliation to Cape Town law enforcement clampdown

Four Golden Arrow buses and a City of Cape Town vehicle have been set alight during protests in Nyanga.

The violence is believed to be linked to a City operation targeting sedan taxi operators.

The damage caused is estimated at well into the millions.

Taxi operators in Nyanga targeted Golden Arrow buses on Thursday morning after a City of Cape Town clampdown on illegal sedan taxi operators, known as "Amaphela", in the area sparked violent protests.

Protesters set at least five vehicles alight, including four Golden Arrow buses and one City vehicle.

Locals claim the violence is linked to taxi operators being unhappy with an operation aimed at impounding taxis and illegal operators in the area.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed that three of the four buses had been petrol bombed.

"In the first incident, no injuries were reported, but our driver suffered head injuries in the second. The information available to us currently would seem to link this to a traffic operation earlier today in the area where several taxis were impounded," she said.

Dyke-Beyer added: "We call on the authorities to fulfil their mandate to ensure the safety of our drivers and passengers."

Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary Dumisani Qwebe said they would engage with taxi associations to help stop the violence.

"The violence could be linked to taxi rivalry amongst taxi associations. It's not yet clear what the motive behind this is. It cannot be accepted that property is being damaged and infrastructure is being targeted," he said.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell, condemned the attacks on buses, private and state vehicles.

"Four Golden Arrow buses, private and state vehicles were burned and stoned this morning following an impoundment operation targeted at illegal local Avanza taxis, also known as Amaphela, by Law Enforcement... These actions are completely unacceptable, purely criminal and will not be tolerated," he said.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Public Order Police were keeping a watchful eye in the area.

He confirmed that the City of Cape Town's traffic services, assisted by Nyanga police and City Law Enforcement, had conducted a compliance operation early on Thursday morning that focused on illegal sedan taxis.

"Public Order Police, supported by Nyanga SAPS and Metro Police are currently monitoring a situation in the Nyanga area where several buses and vehicles were set alight, by yet to be identified suspects," he said.

"SAPS deployment will remain in the area until calm has been restored."

The City's traffic services spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, said there had been reports that some passengers were injured in one of the attacks.

"Currently, no roads are closed, but the City advises motorists to be cautious when travelling through the area," he said.

DA provincial spokesperson on transport Ricardo Mackenzie said the damages were estimated at close to R10 million.

"Not only does this further strain commuters and our transport infrastructure, but also proves that lawlessness and zero accountability in our justice system are allowed to prevail," he said.