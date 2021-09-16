1h ago

Taxi owner kills couple in Ford Mustang, then turns gun on himself

  • Police say two people were shot dead by a man who later killed himself in Soweto.
  • A female police reservist was with a man in a Ford Mustang at about 17:00 on Wednesday when they were shot.
  • The shooter, believed to have been her ex-boyfriend, later shot himself.

A woman and a man suspected of being her boyfriend were shot dead in the latter's Ford Mustang while driving in Soweto on Wednesday. The gunman then went home and turned the gun on himself.

The woman was a police reservist working at the Diepkloof police station in Soweto. Her male companion, the owner of the Ford Mustang, was believed to have been a forex trader while the gunman was a taxi owner suspected to have been the woman's ex-lover.

A video taken at the scene following the incident shows a group of people surrounding the car while two bloodied bodies are slumped inside.

Nearby was a minibus taxi that was hit when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle.

A source told News24 the taxi driver was angry that the woman had dumped him and gotten herself a new boyfriend.

"He shot at them as they were driving in Soweto. After shooting at their car, [the driver] lost control and hit a minibus taxi. He (the shooter) then went to his parents' house in Orlando and killed himself," said the source.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the couple was shot along Baragwanath Road in Soweto.

She said the female reservist constable, who was attached to the Diepkloof Visible Policing Unit, and a man were driving along the road when shots were fired at them.

She said the shooter then drove off and later killed himself.

ALSO READ | 3 gunmen on the run after Grade 12 pupil killed during house robbery in Cape Town

"He was found to have shot himself at his place of residence in Orlando East," Mathe said.

Mathe said 15 empty cartridges were found at the scene.

While News24 understands the shooter was bitter and jealous after the police reservist allegedly cheated on him, the police said they did not want to speculate.

Mathe said police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police were investigating two murders and an inquest.

