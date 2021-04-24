1h ago

Taxi owner shot dead in Mpumalanga

Lwandile Bhengu
  • A taxi owner was gunned down in Mpumalanga.
  • The incident is believed to be the sixth, in which a person linked to the taxi industry has been killed.
  • Police have urged anyone with information to come forward. 

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for a group of men who gunned down a taxi owner in an apparent hit on Friday.

According to police, the 42-year-old was in his car a few metres away from the Miliva taxi rank in Tweefontein, when a group opened fire. 

"The man was shot by a group of heavily armed men, driving in a white Ford Fiesta, who fired several shots at him while he was sitting in his car, a silver-grey Toyota Yaris.

"The assailants fled the scene, leaving him bleeding profusely. The victim was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," said police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

The incident is believed to be the sixth, in which a person linked to the taxi industry has been gunned down. 

In March, taxi marshall France Oupa Manamela was shot and killed at the Miliva taxi rank, which was in the same week as the fatal shooting of taxi driver Sipho Mahlangu.

"Two other victims were gunned down on 15 March 2021. It is said that, at about 17h30, Jeremia Nkosinathi Chabangu, aged 44, was shot and killed by a group of suspects while sitting inside a Mercedes Benz minibus at Kwamhlanga Crossroad. The suspects then fled the scene in a white VW Golf 7," said Mdhluli.

Mdhluli also said 65-year-old Piet Mahlangu was gunned down at his home.

"The incident occurred at Boekenhouthoek, near Kwaggafontein, and two suspects are said to have been seen wearing balaclavas earlier. They then fled the scene in a white Toyota Quantum after the incident. His wife also sustained some injuries on her leg," he said. 

Mdhluli urged anyone with information to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Difaga John Malope at 082 441 7591 or to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

