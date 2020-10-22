24m ago

Taxi passenger guns down driver in full view of commuters in Johannesburg

Ntwaagae Seleka and Mpho Raborife
Crime scene where a taxi driver was shot dead by a passenger (Mpho Raborife, News24)
  • A minibus taxi driver was shot dead inside his vehicle by a passenger in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.
  • The gunman then jumped out of the taxi and into a sedan which was parked nearby.
  • The motive of the shooting is unknown.

A passenger in a minibus taxi gunned down the driver in full view of commuters in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon before fleeing. 

The driver was ferrying passengers from Randburg to the Johannesburg CBD at the time.

An eyewitness reported the man d apparently asked to be dropped off after a traffic light. As he was about to alight, he pulled out a gun and shot at the driver.

The eyewitness said after being shot, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the passengers jumped out.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the taxi was heading to Johannesburg between 17:30 and 17:45 when an armed passenger attacked the driver.

Fihla added the shooting had taken place along Jan Smuts between Empire Road and the M1 freeway.

"It is alleged that a passenger shot him in the upper body. The alleged gunman together with another passenger from the taxi then exited the taxi and jumped into a Toyota Corolla. The sedan, suspected to be a getaway car, then drove away."

The motive of the shooting has yet to be determined.

