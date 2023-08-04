Taxi strike: Cape Town hospital forced to close after staff targetted by protesters

A Cape Town hospital has been forced to close its doors amid an ongoing taxi strike.

The facility was reportedly stormed by protesters on Thursday night.

Buses and trains have also been affected by the strike, with delays reported on Friday morning.

A Cape Town hospital was forced to close on Thursday after staff experienced harassment and attacks from protesters.



On Thursday, chaos, sporadic stone-throwing and violence erupted on major highways in Cape Town on Thursday as desperate commuters were left stranded by taxi drivers who embarked on a week-long stayaway amid growing tension with City of Cape Town authorities over impoundments.

Major roads were blocked and commuters were left stranded and forced to walk home.

Western Cape Department of Health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said Vanguard Hospital in Bonteheuwel had shut its doors on Thursday.

He said more information would be communicated after assessments were carried out on Friday morning.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said "protestors stormed the facility" after another protester was brought in for treatment.

He said the incident had left hospital staff traumatised.

The hospital remained closed overnight, McKenzie added.

"The taxi operators and drivers, and their barbaric behaviour, must take full responsibility for this action. Our thoughts are with the staff affected by the actions."

On Friday morning, Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said that the N7 highway was closed in both directions, between Plattekloof and Malibongwe Drive, due to incidents of public violence.

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the company intended to operate on all its routes, with diversions where necessary.

"The situation remains volatile and we are operating our Nyanga services from Borcherds Quarry. Khayelitsha services are operating from Mew Way Bridge and the corner of Spine Road and the N2," she said.

On Thursday, two Golden Arrow buses came under attack and were set alight in Nyanga, while some motorists reported their vehicles were stoned.





Several trains had been cancelled, while others were experiencing delays of more than an hour, Metrorail said on Friday.

"While we had prepared contingency plans, our service will be interrupted because personnel couldn't be picked up by company transport owing to continued taxi disruption," it added.



