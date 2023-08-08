Taxi strike: Court to rule on Golden Arrow, Santaco public violence matter on Tuesday

Judgment will be handed down in Golden Arrow's second court application.

The judge is expected to pronounce on Tuesday afternoon.

Negotiations are in process to broker an agreement to get taxis back on the road.

The Western Cape High Court is expected to hand down judgment on Tuesday afternoon in a matter brought by the Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS).

The bus company alleges the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) is in contempt of an interim order.

GABS obtained an urgent interim interdict against Santaco after its buses were torched.

Amid allegations that taxi industry workers were behind the torching of at least 10 Golden Arrow buses, GABS wanted Santaco to prove that it had told its members there should be no assaults or intimidation during the stayaway.

This came as the minister of transport ordered the City of Cape Town to suspend its impoundments and return all impounded taxis as a show of good faith.

It was not clear yet how the City would respond to this ultimatum, which was made during the emergency talks.

At 22:00 on Monday night, the City secured an urgent interdict, which prevented any interference with its transport services and depots, as well as taxis blocking roads in the metropole.

Last Thursday, Santaco imposed an immediate stayaway on its affiliates, stripping the City of its vital commuter services to areas outside the CBD.

Santaco is taking the City's controversial new road rules to the Constitutional Court, with the date set down for February 2024.

In the meantime, its counsel told the court, during the urgent application on Monday night, that Santaco understood there was a gentleman's agreement that there would be no impoundments until the Constitutional Court ruled on the issue.

However, the City's counsel said there was no such agreement. It was impounding vehicles in line with the National Transport Act, and had the paperwork to prove it.

The court was supposed to resume at 10:30 after a late-night urgent session in which Golden Arrow brought a second application against Santaco, after a day in which at least two people were killed and the number of buses torched increased to 10.

However, after listening to applications regarding urgent evictions and divorce finances, Judge Pat Gamble said the matter would only start on Tuesday afternoon.

GABS got an interim interdict on Sunday for Santaco to circulate a statement to its members regarding a commitment that there would be no violence or intimidation against its buses.

GABS alleged that the flare-up of violence across pockets of the City was linked to Santaco and its affiliates.

However, in the court application, Santaco said its members were not responsible because its charter specifically prohibited violence.





The court heard the taxi industry was a hierarchical structure, dominated by two associations - the National Taxi Alliance, which was not involved in the stayaway, and Santaco.

Santaco has at least 158 taxi associations under its umbrella - and sending Sunday's statement to be peaceful wasn't any easy process because the associations had to distribute the statement to everybody involved on the ground.

Nevertheless, Santaco said it did so, starting with a mail sent at 13:27 on Sunday.

However, Monday morning's taxi blockade at Borcherds Quarry led to GABS returning to court, where they also demanded the names of the drivers involved.

There has been friction between taxi associations, the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape's Department of Mobility for years with regard to Santaco's assertion that they are being treated unfairly by the City and the province.

Taxis contribute to a large chunk of the country's fuel levies as well as the specialised vehicle manufacturing and financing systems which support the industry.

Borne out of an apartheid bus boycott, it has grown to become a powerful force in the transport sector - and the effect the strike had on business, healthcare and education illustrated its immense bargaining power.

Things seemed to be finally on track in the industry - but the City's taxi impoundments burst the bubble of peace.

By Monday night, at least 110 arrests were made, and the names can only be revealed when they first appear in court.

On Monday, almost 50 taxis were taken to the pound in Ndabeni.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to address the media on Tuesday afternoon.



