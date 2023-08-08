4m ago

Share

Taxi strike: Court to rule on Golden Arrow, Santaco public violence matter on Tuesday

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Metro police officers are keeping a watchful eye outside Bloekombos in Kraaifontein as the taxi strike continues.
Metro police officers are keeping a watchful eye outside Bloekombos in Kraaifontein as the taxi strike continues.
Bertram Malgas/News24
  • Judgment will be handed down in Golden Arrow's second court application.
  • The judge is expected to pronounce on Tuesday afternoon. 
  • Negotiations are in process to broker an agreement to get taxis back on the road. 

The Western Cape High Court is expected to hand down judgment on Tuesday afternoon in a matter brought by the Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS).

The bus company alleges the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) is in contempt of an interim order.

GABS obtained an urgent interim interdict against Santaco after its buses were torched.

Amid allegations that taxi industry workers were behind the torching of at least 10 Golden Arrow buses, GABS wanted Santaco to prove that it had told its members there should be no assaults or intimidation during the stayaway.

This came as the minister of transport ordered the City of Cape Town to suspend its impoundments and return all impounded taxis as a show of good faith. 

It was not clear yet how the City would respond to this ultimatum, which was made during the emergency talks. 

At 22:00 on Monday night, the City secured an urgent interdict, which prevented any interference with its transport services and depots, as well as taxis blocking roads in the metropole.

Last Thursday, Santaco imposed an immediate stayaway on its affiliates, stripping the City of its vital commuter services to areas outside the CBD.

Santaco is taking the City's controversial new road rules to the Constitutional Court, with the date set down for February 2024.

LIVE | Taxi strike: City rebuffs Chikunga's claims, reiterating vehicles impounded under national act

In the meantime, its counsel told the court, during the urgent application on Monday night, that Santaco understood there was a gentleman's agreement that there would be no impoundments until the Constitutional Court ruled on the issue. 

However, the City's counsel said there was no such agreement. It was impounding vehicles in line with the National Transport Act, and had the paperwork to prove it. 

The court was supposed to resume at 10:30 after a late-night urgent session in which Golden Arrow brought a second application against Santaco, after a day in which at least two people were killed and the number of buses torched increased to 10.

However, after listening to applications regarding urgent evictions and divorce finances, Judge Pat Gamble said the matter would only start on Tuesday afternoon. 

GABS got an interim interdict on Sunday for Santaco to circulate a statement to its members regarding a commitment that there would be no violence or intimidation against its buses.

GABS alleged that the flare-up of violence across pockets of the City was linked to Santaco and its affiliates.

However, in the court application, Santaco said its members were not responsible because its charter specifically prohibited violence. 


The court heard the taxi industry was a hierarchical structure, dominated by two associations - the National Taxi Alliance, which was not involved in the stayaway, and Santaco. 

Santaco has at least 158 taxi associations under its umbrella - and sending Sunday's statement to be peaceful wasn't any easy process because the associations had to distribute the statement to everybody involved on the ground.

Nevertheless, Santaco said it did so, starting with a mail sent at 13:27 on Sunday.

However, Monday morning's taxi blockade at Borcherds Quarry led to GABS returning to court, where they also demanded the names of the drivers involved.

There has been friction between taxi associations, the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape's Department of Mobility for years with regard to Santaco's assertion that they are being treated unfairly by the City and the province.

GALLERY | Taxi strike: Chaos and mayhem as protesters run rampant in parts of Cape Town

Taxis contribute to a large chunk of the country's fuel levies as well as the specialised vehicle manufacturing and financing systems which support the industry.

Borne out of an apartheid bus boycott, it has grown to become a powerful force in the transport sector - and the effect the strike had on business, healthcare and education illustrated its immense bargaining power. 

Things seemed to be finally on track in the industry - but the City's taxi impoundments burst the bubble of peace. 

By Monday night, at least 110 arrests were made, and the names can only be revealed when they first appear in court.

On Monday, almost 50 taxis were taken to the pound in Ndabeni.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to address the media on Tuesday afternoon.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
santacowestern capecape towntaxi strikecrime and courtsprotests
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What action must Cape Town authorities take in response to the unruly taxi protests?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Concede to their demands
1% - 11 votes
Formalise the taxi industry
24% - 301 votes
Focus on spatial inequality first
2% - 28 votes
Civil claims to make culprits pay
38% - 481 votes
Fix other transport modes
35% - 440 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

3h ago

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.90
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
24.01
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.68
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
901.48
-1.5%
Palladium
1,208.71
-2.2%
Gold
1,925.05
-0.6%
Silver
22.72
-1.8%
Brent Crude
85.34
-1.1%
Top 40
71,183
-0.6%
All Share
76,677
-0.4%
Resource 10
59,514
-1.7%
Industrial 25
106,431
-0.4%
Financial 15
17,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo