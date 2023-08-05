25m ago

Share

Taxi strike: 'It was chaos,' says pregnant woman who walked 11km to get home from work

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Zayaan Reisenberg, 19, and her two friends decided to walk home on Thursday after they were left stranded during a taxi industry stayaway.
  • Thousands of commuters had to find alternative transport.
  • Late on Friday evening, the national Minister of Transport and provincial government were still discussing the matter.

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was among countless commuters who braved the cold temperatures in Cape Town and walked home on Friday after a taxi industry stayaway left them stranded.

Zayaan Reisenberg, who works at a call centre in the CBD, and two friends waited for hours for transport home.

"We left work early and went to the station deck in Cape Town where we waited for a taxi for almost three hours," she told News24. 

"We walked to the bus terminus in town and it was full. Everyone was fighting with each other. It was chaos."

She was speaking after the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced on Thursday that it would embark on a week-long stayaway amid mounting tension between taxi operators and the City of Cape Town over mass impoundments.

READ | Police in Cape Town on high alert as taxi strike continues with no immediate end in sight

Reisenberg and her friends decided to walk to Mowbray, hoping to find a bus or any other form of transport there.

"There was no transport and no taxis or buses when we got to Mowbray. We then decided to walk from Mowbray to Athlone."

It took them some time to get to Athlone and by then, it was dark and they were tired and scared.

She said: 

We got to Athlone at 18:00. We used our travelling money to buy us food. During our long walk, we had to fill our water bottles up wherever we could to stay hydrated.

Eventually, in the vicinity of Athlone Stadium, they found a lift home.

Reisenberg said she walked 11.3 kilometres.

"It was an awful experience for me and I'm five months pregnant. It was an unpleasant experience," she said.

DEVELOPING | Taxi strike: Chaos, sporadic stone-throwing and hospital closures

She has high hopes for an end to the dispute between the City of Cape Town and the taxi industry so that people can get to work and home again.

"I hope it stops soon. We need our public transport. Many people are losing money because they not going to work and I hope the strike ends as soon as possible. People need to go to work," she said.

Late on Friday evening, talks between the national Minister of Transport and her colleagues at the Western Cape government were still in full swing.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towntaxi strikeservice deliveryprotest
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
27% - 1222 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
73% - 3322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

04 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.54
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
922.13
+1.1%
Palladium
1,256.52
+0.6%
Gold
1,942.98
0.0%
Silver
23.64
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,604
+0.2%
All Share
76,961
+0.3%
Resource 10
60,424
-0.9%
Industrial 25
107,079
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,227
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo