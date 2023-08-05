Taxi strike: 'It was chaos,' says pregnant woman who walked 11km to get home from work

Zayaan Reisenberg, 19, and her two friends decided to walk home on Thursday after they were left stranded during a taxi industry stayaway.

T housands of commuters had to find alternative transport.

Late on Friday evening, the national Minister of Transport and provincial government were still discussing the matter.

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was among countless commuters who braved the cold temperatures in Cape Town and walked home on Friday after a taxi industry stayaway left them stranded.

Zayaan Reisenberg, who works at a call centre in the CBD, and two friends waited for hours for transport home.

"We left work early and went to the station deck in Cape Town where we waited for a taxi for almost three hours," she told News24.



"We walked to the bus terminus in town and it was full. Everyone was fighting with each other. It was chaos."

She was speaking after the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced on Thursday that it would embark on a week-long stayaway amid mounting tension between taxi operators and the City of Cape Town over mass impoundments.

Reisenberg and her friends decided to walk to Mowbray, hoping to find a bus or any other form of transport there.

"There was no transport and no taxis or buses when we got to Mowbray. We then decided to walk from Mowbray to Athlone."



It took them some time to get to Athlone and by then, it was dark and they were tired and scared.

She said:

We got to Athlone at 18:00. We used our travelling money to buy us food. During our long walk, we had to fill our water bottles up wherever we could to stay hydrated.

Eventually, in the vicinity of Athlone Stadium, they found a lift home.



Reisenberg said she walked 11.3 kilometres.

"It was an awful experience for me and I'm five months pregnant. It was an unpleasant experience," she said.

She has high hopes for an end to the dispute between the City of Cape Town and the taxi industry so that people can get to work and home again.