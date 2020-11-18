Taxi strike: scores of Soweto commuters left stranded

Scores of taxi commuters were left stranded in parts of Soweto after operators downed tools.

Commuters were seen standing near traffic intersections hoping for alternate transport.

Taxis were parked at filling stations, on street corners and some outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

Scores of taxi commuters were left stranded in parts of Soweto after operators went on strike on Wednesday.

Some commuters were seen standing near traffic intersections and street corners hoping for other public transport to ferry them to their various destinations.

Others were seen hitchhiking for lifts so that they could get to work.

Several taxis were parked at filling stations, on street corners and some outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The Bara Taxi Rank, usually abuzz with activity, was a ghost town on Wednesday.

Street vendors were also affected by the strike.





Thomas Maluleke usually arrived at the taxi rank at 05:00 to sell fat cakes and other edibles.

At 07:30, Maluleke said he had not seen a single customer.

"By this time, half of my stock is sold and am preparing to leave [for] home to prepare more fat cakes for the next day. I wasn't aware that there will be a strike today, I would not have wasted my flour to make fat cakes.

"I have lost a lot of money because of this strike. I make over R500 daily by this time. I can't sell these fat cakes tomorrow, I have to make new ones and give away the ones I made today," Maluleke said.

#Taxistrike An empty Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto after taxi operators embarked on a strike. Many passengers have been left stranded. Some taxis were seen parked at filling stations, while passengers were hitchhiking for alternative transport @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/r1KM25FQyT — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) November 18, 2020

His neighbour, Dorah Nhlapo, who sells sweets and other small items, including cigarettes, echoed Maluleke's sentiment.



Nhlapo vowed that by noon if there was no activity at the taxi rank, she was packing up and heading home.

"This day is wasted. I wouldn't have been here if I had known that there was a strike. I wish we could have been informed on time about the strike. I could have attended to some household chores at home and later relax since we don't have time as we are here to fend for our families," said Nhlapo.

Taxi commuter Thabiso Tlou said he had been waiting for a taxi since 06:00.

"We are stranded and have no other alternative except to go to buses which are full. The main worry is that we don't have bus coupons and it is going to be difficult for all of us taxi commuters to fit in those buses as they have their usual number of passengers they ferry.

"I don't know if I should go home or wait. What worries us is that buses travel on specific times and they can't come and operate like taxis. I have informed my boss and he is aware that we are stranded in Soweto," Tlou said.

#TaxiStrike Traffic is flowing on the N1 north near Soweto after striking taxi operators had earlier blockaded the road @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/S9TzpOUBRs — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) November 18, 2020

Mary Ngubane said she arrived at a traffic intersection at Chiawelo around 05:30.

Ngubane said she had decided to walk to a Rea Vaya station to catch a bus.

"I don't have a Rea Vaya coupon and I don't know if they will accept cash. I am panicking, I don't want to lose my job. I have been sitting at home for three months due to Covid-19 and now this. What have we done to deserve this?

"Why were we not informed a day before to prepare for this? Our taxi operators could have carried us to work in the morning and later downed tools. We understand their plight, but Covid-19 has affected us all. My other problem is what mode of transport am I going to use when coming back in the evening?" Ngubane asked.

