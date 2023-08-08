1h ago

Share

Taxi strike: Transport minister blasts impoundments, metro hits back at 'misinformation' briefing

accreditation
Alex Mitchley, Sheldon Morais and Na'ilah Ebrahim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Cape Town has been gripped by a taxi strike which emanated from the impounding of taxis for traffic infringements.
  • Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has berated the City of Cape Town for allegedly creating by-laws with no legal standing to impound taxis.
  • Chikunga has called for the immediate release of 6 000 taxis.

With tensions still running high over a taxi strike in the Western Cape, Transport Minister Sindiswe Chikunga and the City of Cape Town are at odds over whether the metro was acting lawfully in impounding taxis.

Chikunga, speaking at a briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, slammed the City for allegedly creating by-laws with no legal standing, specifically to target the taxi industry and impound its vehicles. 

On Monday, officials said Chikunga had joined talks between the City and Western Cape government on one side and the SA Taxi Council (Santaco) on the other.

The seven-day strike, which started last week, has been marred by violence, with two people killed, buses burnt, and dozens of vehicles stoned.

Workers and hundreds of thousands of pupils did not make it to work and school on Monday.

READ | Cape Town will not give in to 'impossible' Santaco demands, says Hill-Lewis after court interdict

The strike and related protest action emanate from the City implementing its by-laws which have seen thousands of taxis impounded.

Santaco has also listed a number of other demands.

After condemning the violence that has thus far characterised the strike and calling for those committing crimes to face the full might of the law, Chikunga spent the rest of the briefing berating the City for its by-laws. 

"It is an integral part of our legal system that administrative decisions must be based on the principle of legality.

"We have national laws in place that govern the infringements and penalties dealt with in the contested conditions of operating licences," she said.

"It can never be that a city will define itself outside the parameters of national laws and implement penalties that are out of sync with these laws.

"We therefore call on the City of Cape Town to respect and uphold national laws as they currently stand."

The minister effectively said the City had added its own sanctions for road traffic infringements that were in conflict with national road traffic legislation and therefore had no legal standing. 

Chikunga added the City used these sanctions, meant for the taxi industry, to impound 6 000 taxis. 

She called on the City to immediately release, without any conditions, all vehicles impounded based on sanctions added under the operating licence.

READ | 'We are like hostages': Desperate workers stuck in the middle of Cape Town's violent taxi strike

Chikunga said the City should set aside these conditions and only implement the national legislation so the taxi industry could call off the strike.

The City, according to the minister, was arrogant and refused to participate in a dialogue to find a solution to the impasse.

Responding to Chikunga's comment, the City rubbished allegations its law enforcement officers have been implementing by-laws that were not tenable in law.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, it said her briefing conveyed "misinformation".

The City said it could confirm taxis impounded in Cape Town were for "offences under the National Land Transport Act [NLTA]. Not a single taxi is impounded under the City's by-laws as falsely claimed by the minister". 

"Rather than 'defining itself outside of national laws' as claimed by the minister, Cape Town will continue to stand out as an example of a city actually implementing the national laws of the land.

"We will never compromise commuter safety by turning a blind eye to offences on our roads.

"The City's traffic by-law was recently amended to extend impoundments to private vehicles for a range of serious offences. All public vehicles continue to be dealt with under the NLTA as always."

The City added Chikunga was conveying "misinformation" as all taxi impoundments were, according to it, for offences under the NLTA.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said violence would never be tolerated as a negotiating tactic.

Speaking at the station deck in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon, Hill-Lewis added the City would not release impounded taxis.

He said: 

Not a single taxi is impounded under the City's by-laws as falsely claimed by the minister.

Hill-Lewis accused Chikunga of taking up the cause of taxi mafias who were inciting violence in the city.

When asked about resuming talks with the taxi industry, he said the metro would wait until the incidents of violence stopped before talks could resume.

"If the time and peace and quiet persist today and tomorrow, I am happy to open negotiations."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
santacodepartment of transportsindisiwe chikungageordin hill-lewiscape townwestern capecrime and courtsprotests
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What action must Cape Town authorities take in response to the unruly taxi protests?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Concede to their demands
1% - 24 votes
Formalise the taxi industry
24% - 441 votes
Focus on spatial inequality first
2% - 31 votes
Civil claims to make culprits pay
40% - 746 votes
Fix other transport modes
33% - 619 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

6h ago

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

2h ago

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.97
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
24.14
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.77
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Platinum
897.04
-2.0%
Palladium
1,221.40
-1.1%
Gold
1,925.73
-0.6%
Silver
22.71
-1.8%
Brent Crude
85.34
-1.1%
Top 40
71,341
-0.3%
All Share
76,837
-0.2%
Resource 10
60,048
-0.8%
Industrial 25
106,461
-0.4%
Financial 15
17,277
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo