Taxi strike: Transport minister blasts impoundments, metro hits back at 'misinformation' briefing

Cape Town has been gripped by a taxi strike which emanated from the impounding of taxis for traffic infringements.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has berated the City of Cape Town for allegedly creating by-laws with no legal standing to impound taxis.

Chikunga has called for the immediate release of 6 000 taxis.

With tensions still running high over a taxi strike in the Western Cape, Transport Minister Sindiswe Chikunga and the City of Cape Town are at odds over whether the metro was acting lawfully in impounding taxis.

Chikunga, speaking at a briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, slammed the City for allegedly creating by-laws with no legal standing, specifically to target the taxi industry and impound its vehicles.

On Monday, officials said Chikunga had joined talks between the City and Western Cape government on one side and the SA Taxi Council (Santaco) on the other.

The seven-day strike, which started last week, has been marred by violence, with two people killed, buses burnt, and dozens of vehicles stoned.

Workers and hundreds of thousands of pupils did not make it to work and school on Monday.

The strike and related protest action emanate from the City implementing its by-laws which have seen thousands of taxis impounded.

Santaco has also listed a number of other demands.

After condemning the violence that has thus far characterised the strike and calling for those committing crimes to face the full might of the law, Chikunga spent the rest of the briefing berating the City for its by-laws.

"It is an integral part of our legal system that administrative decisions must be based on the principle of legality.

"We have national laws in place that govern the infringements and penalties dealt with in the contested conditions of operating licences," she said.

"It can never be that a city will define itself outside the parameters of national laws and implement penalties that are out of sync with these laws.

"We therefore call on the City of Cape Town to respect and uphold national laws as they currently stand."

The minister effectively said the City had added its own sanctions for road traffic infringements that were in conflict with national road traffic legislation and therefore had no legal standing.

Chikunga added the City used these sanctions, meant for the taxi industry, to impound 6 000 taxis.

She called on the City to immediately release, without any conditions, all vehicles impounded based on sanctions added under the operating licence.

Chikunga said the City should set aside these conditions and only implement the national legislation so the taxi industry could call off the strike.

The City, according to the minister, was arrogant and refused to participate in a dialogue to find a solution to the impasse.

Responding to Chikunga's comment, the City rubbished allegations its law enforcement officers have been implementing by-laws that were not tenable in law.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, it said her briefing conveyed "misinformation".

The City said it could confirm taxis impounded in Cape Town were for "offences under the National Land Transport Act [NLTA]. Not a single taxi is impounded under the City's by-laws as falsely claimed by the minister".

"Rather than 'defining itself outside of national laws' as claimed by the minister, Cape Town will continue to stand out as an example of a city actually implementing the national laws of the land.

"We will never compromise commuter safety by turning a blind eye to offences on our roads.

"The City's traffic by-law was recently amended to extend impoundments to private vehicles for a range of serious offences. All public vehicles continue to be dealt with under the NLTA as always."

The City added Chikunga was conveying "misinformation" as all taxi impoundments were, according to it, for offences under the NLTA.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said violence would never be tolerated as a negotiating tactic.

Speaking at the station deck in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon, Hill-Lewis added the City would not release impounded taxis.

He said:

Not a single taxi is impounded under the City's by-laws as falsely claimed by the minister.

Hill-Lewis accused Chikunga of taking up the cause of taxi mafias who were inciting violence in the city.

When asked about resuming talks with the taxi industry, he said the metro would wait until the incidents of violence stopped before talks could resume.

"If the time and peace and quiet persist today and tomorrow, I am happy to open negotiations."



