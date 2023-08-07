1h ago

Share

Taxi strike: Why Golden Arrow is back in court for another order against Santaco

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Golden Arrow Bus Service returned to court on Monday after numerous buses were attacked despite a court order issued in their favour on Sunday.
Golden Arrow Bus Service returned to court on Monday after numerous buses were attacked despite a court order issued in their favour on Sunday.
Bertram Malgas/News24
  • Golden Arrow Bus Service is back in court over taxi violence in Cape Town.
  • It alleges that the SA National Taxi Council is in contempt of an interim order. 
  • The council called on members to be peaceful.

Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) is back in court to force Santaco to prove that it told its members there should be no assaults or intimidation during the stayaway.

If not, the bus company would apply for a contempt of court order against Santaco.

The company alleged Santaco did not tell their members about the court order, as required.  

They want Santaco to provide the names of taxi operators who participated in Monday morning's Borcherds Quarry blockade. 

The urgent hearing in the Western Cape High Court started at 17:00.

READ | Cape Town taxi stayaway: Golden Arrow gets interim interdict against Santaco

GABS alleged that Santaco and its affiliates were in contempt of Judge Pat Gamble's order on Sunday, which interdicted any intimidation or assault during the stayaway. 

GABS papers revealed that, not long after Sunday's interdict, a driver was pulled out of a bus in Bellville and struck on the head with a hammer. 

GABS said a further 25 buses had been damaged, with three of it gutted. A taxi driver for the "amaphela" sedans was also killed. 

A vandalised bus parked at the Town Centre terminu
A vandalised bus parked at the Town Centre terminus in Mitchells Plain. The driver says his vehicle came under attack on Jakes Gerwel Drive on Monday morning.
Tammy Petersen/News24

They attached news articles to illustrate their point, and a suggested contempt order.

Santaco issued a statement on Monday afternoon, in writing as per Sunday's order, that members should be peaceful during their stayaway. 

"It is with great sorrow and regret that we take notice of the violence and destruction of property and the loss of life that occurred over the past few days and this morning. 

"We are sensitive to public sentiment and do not wish to alienate the public by actions that hurt or injure them."

They called on owners and drivers to conduct themselves peacefully and lawfully.

"Members are reminded that we are a service industry, not a terror organisation, and we do not conduct ourselves in that matter," the statement said. 

Santaco and affiliates withdrew services last Thursday, which left commuters stranded.

Taxi drivers blame the City of Cape Town for the stayaway due to the impoundment of vehicles for alleged traffic violations.

The City of Cape Town has also instituted court action - it wants an order against Santaco and affiliates that no one can block any public road in a way that harms others, and no person can go within 100m of a transport depot in the metropole, until the return date for Sunday's interim interdict. 

It is set down for 23 August.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
santacogolden arrowwestern capecape towntransportcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the Competition Commission is out of line for its crackdown on e-commerce platforms?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was long overdue
48% - 688 votes
Yes, it seems like overreach
52% - 735 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Cape Town taxi strike turns volatile after two deaths, while thousands still left stranded

6h ago

LISTEN | Cape Town taxi strike turns volatile after two deaths, while thousands still left stranded
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

7h ago

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.72
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.91
-1.6%
Rand - Euro
20.59
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
921.71
-0.3%
Palladium
1,238.85
-2.0%
Gold
1,934.87
-0.4%
Silver
23.15
-2.1%
Brent Crude
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,586
-0.0%
All Share
77,014
+0.1%
Resource 10
60,509
+0.1%
Industrial 25
106,867
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,244
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo