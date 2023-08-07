Taxi strike: Why Golden Arrow is back in court for another order against Santaco

Golden Arrow Bus Service is back in court over taxi violence in Cape Town.

It alleges that the SA National Taxi Council is in contempt of an interim order.

The council called on members to be peaceful.

Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) is back in court to force Santaco to prove that it told its members there should be no assaults or intimidation during the stayaway.

If not, the bus company would apply for a contempt of court order against Santaco.

The company alleged Santaco did not tell their members about the court order, as required.

They want Santaco to provide the names of taxi operators who participated in Monday morning's Borcherds Quarry blockade.

The urgent hearing in the Western Cape High Court started at 17:00.

GABS alleged that Santaco and its affiliates were in contempt of Judge Pat Gamble's order on Sunday, which interdicted any intimidation or assault during the stayaway.

GABS papers revealed that, not long after Sunday's interdict, a driver was pulled out of a bus in Bellville and struck on the head with a hammer.

GABS said a further 25 buses had been damaged, with three of it gutted. A taxi driver for the "amaphela" sedans was also killed.

Tammy Petersen/News24

They attached news articles to illustrate their point, and a suggested contempt order.

Santaco issued a statement on Monday afternoon, in writing as per Sunday's order, that members should be peaceful during their stayaway.

"It is with great sorrow and regret that we take notice of the violence and destruction of property and the loss of life that occurred over the past few days and this morning.

"We are sensitive to public sentiment and do not wish to alienate the public by actions that hurt or injure them."

SANTACO National, SANTACO WC and the affected 8 Taxi Associations hereby call for calm amidst impasse. pic.twitter.com/2tItx29Rmk — SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) August 7, 2023

They called on owners and drivers to conduct themselves peacefully and lawfully.

"Members are reminded that we are a service industry, not a terror organisation, and we do not conduct ourselves in that matter," the statement said.

Santaco and affiliates withdrew services last Thursday, which left commuters stranded.

Taxi drivers blame the City of Cape Town for the stayaway due to the impoundment of vehicles for alleged traffic violations.

The City of Cape Town has also instituted court action - it wants an order against Santaco and affiliates that no one can block any public road in a way that harms others, and no person can go within 100m of a transport depot in the metropole, until the return date for Sunday's interim interdict.

It is set down for 23 August.