Taxi training officer gunned down during CATA meeting in Cape Town

Police are investigating a case of murder after a Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association training officer was shot dead on Thursday afternoon.

Charmaine Bailey, who worked for the regional taxi council, was gunned down in broad daylight.

Taxi bosses convened an urgent meeting on Friday.

A Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) training officer was shot dead while chairing a meeting at the organisation's Wynberg office.

Charmaine Bailey, who worked for the regional taxi council, was gunned down in cold blood on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a "gunshot went off" while Bailey was speaking to someone at the meeting.

"The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her body and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel," he said.

"The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined."

CATA spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said Bailey had been in a meeting with taxi bosses to discuss internal operations.

He said:

Someone in the meeting stood up and shot her in broad daylight. We cannot speculate on the motive of this incident, but we are having an urgent meeting to discuss this.

Bailey was the training officer for CATA's Regional Taxi Council.

Chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Mandla Hermanus said its executive had convened an urgent meeting for Friday.

"The circumstances around the incident are not yet clear, but the executive committee of that region has called an urgent meeting to look into this," he said.

Hermanus conveyed the council's condolences to the family, while appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of the killer.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the shooting was being investigated by the police.

"It is always shocking to hear about a life being taken. We cannot accept the normalisation of this type of violence. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms Bailey during this sad time," he added.