51m ago

add bookmark

Taxis, trucks contribute the most to fatal crashes on SA roads - Fikile Mbalula

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Fikile Mbalula says he is concerned about the number of crashes on the roads. 
  • Mbalula released the preliminary festive season statics on Wednesday. 
  • He said there was a spike in crashes involving multiple fatalities. 

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was concerned about the high number of major crashes on South African roads, in which five or more people die in a single accident.

Mbalula was speaking on Wednesday morning on the Mabopane Highway in Soshanguve during the release of the provisional festive season fatalities statistics.

He said 35% of passengers died on the country's roads in 2021, followed by pedestrians at 34%.

He said 26% of drivers lost their lives, while the death rate of motorcyclists and bicycle riders stood at 1% each.

"The vehicle types that had the most contribution to fatal crashes were minibuses (taxis), light delivery vehicles and trucks," he said. 

Mbalula said most fatal crashes happened during the early hours of the morning and early evening, and that it occurred between Friday and Sunday.

"We are seriously concerned about the high number of major crashes, where five or more people perish in a single incident. We have seen a 142 % spike in crashes with multiple fatalities, resulting in 17 such crashes for far this year, compared to seven over the same period. The number of fatalities from major crashes also increased from 34 last year to 111 this year."

ALSO READ | Head-on collision outside Beaufort West claims 8 lives, road closed

According to the statistics, fatalities increased in five provinces, with exception of the Free State, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, Mbalula said.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest decline of 30.7 percent in fatalities - from 127 fatalities in 2020 to 88 so far this year - the minister said. 

The other provinces recorded the following performance: 

• Free State recorded an 8.3 percent decline in fatalities - from 60 in 2020 to 55 over the same period;

• Limpopo recorded a 16.8 percent decrease in fatalities - from 107 in 2020 to 89 over the same period;

• KwaZulu-Natal recorded a 24.3 percent decrease in fatalities - from 173 in 2020 to 131 over the same period;

The highest increases have been recorded in the following provinces:

• Northern Cape recorded an increase of 60.0 percent - from 20 fatalities in 2020 to 32 over the same period;

• Western Cape recorded an increase of 49.3 percent - from 71 fatalities in 2020 to 106 over the same period;

• Mpumalanga recorded an increase of 26.4 percent - from 87 in 2020 to 110 over the same period;

• North West recorded an increase of 10.9 percent - from 55 in 2020 to 61 over the same period; and

• Gauteng recorded an increase of 1.4 percent - from 148 in 2020 to 150 over the same period.

"Despite these grim statistics, it is important to note that thousands of road users continue to respect the law and obey the rules of the road. This is a responsibility we must all take seriously in order to make a difference and ensure that our roads are safe to travel on.

"Our traffic law enforcement officers continue to punch above their weight in their planning for a safer festive period. However, the responsibility for safety rests with all of us as road users. I, therefore, call on all citizens to exercise this responsibility to make South African roads safe," the Mbalula said.

He added: 

As the holiday season gets into full gear, we anticipate that a high number of vehicles will be crossing our land border posts in the coming few days as our compatriots from the region will also be making the journey home for Christmas. We will, therefore, strengthen our efforts by adding immigration and cross-border officials in our operations to strengthen our campaign. Lastly, I would like to send well wishes to all our law enforcement officers, who will be working over the Christmas and New Year's Day.

"We are proud of your efforts and wish you all a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year. I also urge all drivers and passengers to adhere to Covid-19 health protocols." 

Meanwhile, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane has spoken out against officers who solicit bribes from motorists.  

He said the challenge was that, when they get arrested, their cases took long to conclude in court. He said some authorities also fail to immediately institute disciplinary action against the officers.

Zwane said when the authorities do not institute disciplinary action against officers who solicit bribes from motorists, it sends the wrong message. 

"We should see a speedy conclusion to these cases," he said.  

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fikile mbalulajohannesburggautengaccidents
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.11
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.92
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,797.91
+0.5%
Silver
22.72
+0.9%
Palladium
1,872.50
+4.0%
Platinum
962.00
+2.6%
Brent Crude
73.98
+3.3%
Top 40
64,804
+0.3%
All Share
71,359
+0.3%
Resource 10
68,465
-0.2%
Industrial 25
92,167
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,420
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo