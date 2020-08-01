1h ago

Taxpayers continue to foot the bill for suspended municipal officials

Jason Felix
Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (GCIS)
  • Suspended municipal officials continue to receive their full salaries.
  • Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma revealed 35 managers have so far been suspended.
  • Out of the 35 suspended officials, 21 were municipal managers.

Municipalities across the country continue to pay the salaries of suspended officials.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma revealed 35 managers have been suspended for various accounts of misconduct.

According to her, 21 municipal managers have been suspended and still received their full salaries and benefits.

Dlamini-Zuma was responding to a written parliamentary question from DA MP Samantha Graham who wanted details on the suspensions of municipal and other senior managers.

In the Eastern Cape, five municipal managers have been suspended.

These included the city managers of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, Sakhisizwe Local Municipality, Ingquza Local Municipality, Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality and OR Tambo District Municipality.

Free State

Four municipal managers were suspended, but only one is still receiving a salary.

The Nala, Dihlabeng, Metsimaholo and Moqhaka local municipalities all had their managers suspended.

Gauteng

The municipal managers of the West Rand District Municipality and Merafong City Local Municipality have both been suspended. They are still receiving their full pay.

Limpopo

Three municipal managers have been suspended together with one senior manager. All four are still being paid.

They were at the helm of the Ephraim Mogale, Elias Motsoaledi and the Collins Chabane local municipalities.

The one suspended senior manager worked at the Sekhukhune District Municipality.

Last week, News24 reported the Fetakgomo-tubatse Local Municipality had invested funds with the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank and incurred losses on the balance of the investment amounting to R243 million. This has put strain on the municipality's ability to deliver services to communities.

KwaZulu-Natal

Six municipal staffers have been suspended. This includes four municipal managers and two senior officials.

The municipal managers of the Umzinyathi District Municipality as well as the Richmond, Abaqulusi and Emadlangeni local municipalities were suspended on full pay.

The two suspended officials worked at the Umzinyathi District Municipality and Emadlangeni Local Municipality.

Mpumalanga

Three senior officials from the Msukaligwa, Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme and Dr JS Moroka local councils were suspended on full pay.

No municipal manager has so far been suspended.

Northern Cape

Two senior officials of the Dikgatlong Local Municipality were suspended while the municipal manager and a senior official of the Sol Plaatjie Municipality were suspended on full pay.

Western Cape

The municipal manager of the Knysna Local Municipality was suspended alongside two senior officials of the George and Cederberg municipalities. All officials were suspended on full pay.

North West

Four municipal officials were suspended.

