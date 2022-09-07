Tazne murder-accused allegedly raped his daughter when she was drunk, court hears

The man accused of raping and murdering Tazne van Wyk allegedly also raped his daughter when she was drunk, the State said as his trial draws to a close.

The prosecution also went through a list of girls he allegedly raped or sexually assaulted while on parole.

His lawyer will submit a counter-argument in defence of the accused, who has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The man accused of murdering 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk leaned over the wooden dock at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday to better hear the State's summary of how he also allegedly raped his long-lost daughter.

The man, who cannot be named, was arrested in connection with Tazne's kidnapping, rape and murder in February 2020.

His arrest in connection with the little girl's horrific murder also saw the lid being lifted of years of his own family's unspeakable secrets.

One of the over 20 charges he faces is the alleged rape of his daughter, who he was reunited with after more than 20 years of not seeing her.

The State is summarising its case against him with prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst going through the difficult testimony point by point.

Badenhorst went through the incident where the accused's daughter testified that he raped her, and it differed markedly from his version of events.

According to the accused, his daughter forced herself on him when they were walking home from a club.

He said he did not resist or fight back because she had a "demon" in her and a terrible temper.

He said he also did not want her to get hurt on rocks or broken glass if she pushed her off him.

READ | Tazne van Wyk murder trial: Accused plays blame game as horrific allegations emerge in court

He painted himself as a victim of her alleged voracious sexual appetite, saying she demanded sex from him almost every day.

But, the State said his daughter painted a very different version of events.

A lot of the trial was held in camera because of the sensitive nature of the charges that women and children had to tell the court about, so the State's summary provided a bigger picture of what he is alleged to have done.

Badenhorst said his daughter testified that she became very drunk one night at the nightclub he worked at as a bouncer.

She said that she vomited in the club's bathroom, so the owner asked the accused to take her home.

When they were walking home in Ladismith through some bush, she fell. She alleged that he hit her, told her to get up, and dragged her through the bush.

Then, he pulled her trousers and underwear off, and raped her.

"He pushed her head down, told her to shut up and told her to call his name while he was having intercourse with her from behind," Badenhorst submitted.

She said she was too drunk to fight back, and he punched her in the face and chest.

"There was nobody in the immediate vicinity. She did not give consent for sexual intercourse," submitted Badenhorst.

She next remembered waking up in bed the following day, covered in grass.

He called her on her cellphone that morning, and asked if she "liked it".

She did not tell the police or her mother because she was confused.

The accused then allegedly told her he would do it with her daughter if she did not want to do it again. He allegedly raped her every day, to the extent that she struggled to walk.

She became pregnant as a result of this.

He allegedly promised her a better life if they went to Johannesburg together and they travelled to Gauteng where they stayed in a shelter.

They eventually moved to Gqeberha where she gave birth.

READ | 'Each day was Judgement Day': State wraps up case against Tazne murder accused

The man has pleaded not guilty to the more than 20 charges against him, including absconding from parole. He did not flinch when the details of these accusations were read to Judge Alan Maher.

The alleged crimes happened while he had absconded from parole after serving time for the culpable homicide of another child.

He was almost put behind bars in December 2019, when his daughter told police he had assaulted her. He was arrested and appeared in court, but disappeared again.

The trial continues. His lawyer will submit a counter-argument when the State finishes summing up its case.